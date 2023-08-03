Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that he's spending his time almost exclusively with the offense. On the one hand, that make sense since he's now calling plays. But on the other, is that going to make it more difficult come game days? After all, he has to manage the whole flow of the game, including the defense. _– Randy Serrano/Los Angeles, CA

Nick Eatman: Let's go back a little bit first. To me, the reason why Kellen Moore is no longer the OC is because McCarthy just has a different overall philosophy when it comes to calling plays and managing the game. With that, he wanted to take over that part of the game and that's why he's calling the plays, alongside an OC he's worked with before. Now, as for the defense, it's pretty obvious that there is a big trust level with Dan Quinn. I think he's going to let DQ do his thing on that side of the ball. I'm sure late in the game, McCarthy will have a hand in any necessary defensive calls but for the most part,