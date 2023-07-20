Mailbag: How will Zack Martin situation play out?

How big of a problem would it really be if Zack Martin skips most or all of training camp as being reported? I certainly wouldn't want to start the season without him, but as good as he has been, maybe the reduced wear and tear would be a benefit over a long season. And I can't imagine Martin not being able to step right in. Contract aside, and I sure hope they iron out that issue, would you be worried about Martin missing training camp at this point in his career? – Peter Malliris/Eugene, OR

Patrik: The new CBA isn't exactly friendly to player holdouts, as in it's basically designed to end them (and mostly has), so I personally don't see a situation in which Martin doesn't report to camp. That technicality aside, reporting doesn't mean practicing, and that's what we're really on the lookout for here. To answer your question, if there is a single NFL player (not just in Dallas, but anywhere) that I know will be ready to devour souls on gameday despite having not practiced, it's Zack Martin. He's been not only the consummate pro since entering the NFL, but a literal All-Pro every … single … season. He's also showed no signs of slowing down, e.g., being named to the 99 Club on Madden, so if the reports are true and there's a contract issue that needs resolution, I'm confident it will be sooner than later (because it's Zack Martin, period). And when it is, Martin will instantly get back to the business of being the best player on the team and the best guard in all of football.