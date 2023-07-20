Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: How will Zack Martin situation play out?

Jul 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag--How-will-Zack-Martin-situation-play-out-hero

How big of a problem would it really be if Zack Martin skips most or all of training camp as being reported? I certainly wouldn't want to start the season without him, but as good as he has been, maybe the reduced wear and tear would be a benefit over a long season. And I can't imagine Martin not being able to step right in. Contract aside, and I sure hope they iron out that issue, would you be worried about Martin missing training camp at this point in his career?Peter Malliris/Eugene, OR

Patrik: The new CBA isn't exactly friendly to player holdouts, as in it's basically designed to end them (and mostly has), so I personally don't see a situation in which Martin doesn't report to camp. That technicality aside, reporting doesn't mean practicing, and that's what we're really on the lookout for here. To answer your question, if there is a single NFL player (not just in Dallas, but anywhere) that I know will be ready to devour souls on gameday despite having not practiced, it's Zack Martin. He's been not only the consummate pro since entering the NFL, but a literal All-Pro every … single … season. He's also showed no signs of slowing down, e.g., being named to the 99 Club on Madden, so if the reports are true and there's a contract issue that needs resolution, I'm confident it will be sooner than later (because it's Zack Martin, period). And when it is, Martin will instantly get back to the business of being the best player on the team and the best guard in all of football.

Nick: This is a tough situation to dissect, especially since we're only really going off of reports. But there seems to be something here, something to monitor at least. We're going to find out pretty quick here next week if there's legitimate beef. It can be a serious thing that forces Martin to sit out of camp and maybe into the season, which seems doubtful. Also, there could just be a difference of opinion but it doesn't exactly signal change. Think back to Dalton Schultz last year and maybe even Tony Pollard this year with the franchise tags. Surely, they're not thrilled with being tagged and having a 1-year deal, but it doesn't mean action will be taken. So we'll see what happens here with Zack. I'm a little surprised to hear this only because we've never heard anything like this from him. Doesn't mean he's not correct in wanting to be paid as the best... because he is the best. Hopefully they can make this work. But, to answer your question, if there's any kind of way in which Martin doesn't practice much or plays in the preseason, but still gets ready for Week 1, I'd be down for that.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Middle of the D being emphasized?

As a long-time Cowboys fan, I remember Tom Landry always emphasized a strong defense up the middle. Was this the thinking behind the drafting of Mazi Smith and the renewed emphasis on the safety position?

news

Mailbag: Was this always the plan with Pollard?

There doesn't seem to be a big concern with the franchise tag deadline passing for a new deal on Pollard. Was this always the plan?

news

Mailbag: Will Parsons have to face more runs?

If the Cowboys shore up the middle of the run defense, will that prompt teams to run the ball at Micah Parsons more this year?

news

Mailbag: Should Dak Prescott run the ball more?

It seems like Dak Prescott is a better player when he runs more. Is that something he should do more or try to limit injuries?

news

Mailbag: Will Gilmore Make Diggs Better?

With the addition of veteran Stephon Gilmore, not only should this help the defense but could this improve Trevon Diggs as well.

news

Mailbag: Can This Offensive Line Be Elite?

Does this offensive line strike fear into other teams as it did a few years ago?

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Least Worrisome?

There is a lot of talk about positions of need. But what about the spots that seem to have the least worries?

news

Mailbag: Using Defensive Line Depth For Trades?

The Cowboys have a lot of depth on the D-line it appears. Could that be used to trade for additional help?

news

Mailbag: Comparing Receivers to 2005 Group?

Which trio is better? The 2005 group of Keyshawn, Crayton and Terry Glenn or this current trio of receivers in 2023?

news

Mailbag: Concerns About Rushing Steele Back?

With Terence Steele coming back from an ACL injury he suffered last December, are we worried that he might try to come back too soon?

news

Mailbag: What All-In Moves Are Still Needed?

Is this a do-or-die season for the Cowboys? And if so, what other moves can they make to get over the hump>

Advertising