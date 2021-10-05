Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?

Oct 05, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--In-Game-Decisions--Player-Management--hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

I understand a win is a win, but I feel these questionable coaching decisions are going to bite us eventually. Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter or throwing a deep ball on 3rd-and-3 in the fourth quarter? Or am I just nitpicking? – PAT BASILIO / MILILANI, HI

David: If you waited until you lost to critique your performance, you'd be in deep trouble. So I agree with your point. There were some questionable moments, but I didn't have as much issue with anything that happened Sunday as some of the decisions in the first three games. I don't have an issue with declining the facemask penalty, because a quality defense should be able to get off the field on a 3rd-and-12. I love the job Kellen Moore has done so far this year, but I really didn't like that deep throw call. Even if you don't want to throw the ball there, a higher percentage throw keeps the chains moving and lets you bleed 2-3 more minutes off the clock. That wasn't the place to go for fireworks, in my opinion.

Rob: I think we're mostly nitpicking here. Kellen Moore has been fantastic calling plays. He realizes the level of talent he's working with, and he's been patient and balanced, getting everyone involved based on the matchup. It's not always complex because it doesn't have to be when you're this good personnel-wise. I'm with you on continuing to feed Zeke and drain clock late in the game. But I didn't have a problem with the declined penalty. Last year, I would've said back them up to second-and-super-long, but clearly they feel better about the 2021 defense getting off the field on third down. (They are better, by the way. Carolina was 0-for-7 on third down in the second half.)

Ok, the Cowboys win a good game against a very talented Carolina Panther team. But it almost wasn't a victory. Even the announcers were asking where Trevon Diggs was. What was going on with that? – MILAM ALBRIGHT / TEXARKANA, TX

David: There's no other way to say it, that was kinda weird. You never want to make assumptions about injuries, because it's impossible to tell from the outside how severe the situation is. But Mike McCarthy said himself after the game that Diggs could have returned if needed. It all worked out in the end, but I wonder if they'd play that a different way if they could do it over again. They got out with the win and Diggs is fine heading into Week 5, so all's well that ends well.

Rob: I was definitely puzzled at the time, too, and yes, the game got a lot closer than expected in the final minutes. But it turned out that Diggs was dealing with a tight back since the first half. According to Mike McCarthy, it wasn't as much rest as injury management. So from that perspective, it's hard to argue with their decision to hold Diggs out of the fourth quarter.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?

It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward? 
news

Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?

With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
news

Mailbag: Was Clock Management An Issue Again? 

I was confused as to why we did not call one timeout in the last minute and a half of the second quarter against the Eagles? 
news

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?

Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
news

Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?

Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss? 
news

Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?

It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return? 
news

Mailbag: Adding Pass Rushers? Switch to 3-4?

What are your thoughts on switching to a 3-4 to put more if our best players on the field to make up for the absence of Gregory & Lawrence?
news

Mailbag: Replacing DeMarcus Lawrence's Production?

What do the Cowboys do regarding the pass rush for what looks like several weeks now that DeMarcus Lawrence has a foot fracture? 
news

Mailbag: How Much Has Terence Steele Improved?

Terence Steele started 14 games last year and had some tough moments but obviously the Cowboys see potential in him. Do you think he has improved to be ready for this new starting chance at right tackle? 
news

Mailbag: Red Zone Issues? Free-Agent Help? 

What did you guys think were the issues in the red zone against the Bucs (1 of 4) and what's been holding us back there the last few years? 
news

Mailbag: Another RT Option? Malik Hooker Inactive?

We've been absent a playmaker at safety for a long time. It appeared the front office did something about that by signing Malik Hooker. Why is he inactive? 
Advertising