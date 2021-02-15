Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Interest In J.J. Watt?

Feb 15, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Interest-In-J.J.-Watt-hero
AP Photo/Paul Jasienski

I think J.J. Watt would be a great fit for our defense. Do you see Jerry signing him? – BILLY MCMILLAN / BIG STONE GAP, VA

David: I agree with you completely. Watt definitely still has gas in the tank, he can play in any scheme and he'd be a wonderful presence for the locker room. There are a couple problems, though. For starters, we know the Cowboys aren't about to win a bidding war for an in-demand free agent. On top of that, Watt likely wants to win a championship and will have his pick among some of the best teams in the league. I'm going to guess he winds up on a team that's a little bit closer to winning a Super Bowl than this one – like Tampa Bay or Green Bay.

Rob: I agree Watt would be a great fit, not just for the Cowboys but literally any locker room and any scheme in the league. That's also why I'd be surprised if it happens here. The Cowboys have to be very mindful of their cap situation this offseason, and it might be a month before we're 100% sure how much room they've got. Reports say Watt, as expected, has already gotten interest from multiple teams. Maybe he stays in the AFC South with a contender that's got some space. Indy maybe? We'll see.

*Let's say the Cowboys are sitting at pick No. 10 and Micah Parsons, Penei Sewell, and either Caleb Farley or Patrick Surtain II are all somehow still on the board. Who do you pick? – JEFF BOYLAN / PAINTED POST, NY

David: If we're assuming that Dak is under contract, I'll take the cornerback. Both Farley and Surtain are capable of starting from Day 1, and they have the traits Dan Quinn would likely value for his defense. Yes, the offensive tackle position could use some help, but this is a deep tackle class and I'll take my chances on finding one later on.

Rob: I would draft the defensive player with the highest rating on their board, whoever that ends up being when they go on the clock. If there's a CeeDee-type offensive prospect sitting there – by far the top guy left on their board – then I guess you have to consider that. Personally? I like Surtain, probably because I watch a ton of Bama games every year and he looks as pro-ready as anybody.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will The NFC East Be More Competitive?

I know it is early, but do you see the NFL East pulling itself out of the bottom of the heap and each team contending successfully with the rest of the league this coming season? 
news

Mailbag: Underrated Part Of Randy Gregory's Game?

One thing I noticed about Randy Gregory last season, and even before he was suspended in 2019, is that he is a very good run defender at his position. Why do people only talk about his pass rushing skills? 
news

Mailbag: Favorite Cowboys Play Of All Time?

With Drew Pearson (and the Hail Mary) going to the Hall of Fame, what is your favorite Cowboys play of all time? 
news

Mailbag: Could More Legends Follow Pearson To HOF?

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally got it right by adding Drew Pearson, do you think Chuck Howley, Lee Roy Jordan or Everson Walls will ever get that knock at the door?
news

Mailbag: Why Different Standards For Dak & Zeke? 

Why is it you have differing thoughts about Dak and Zeke? Seems like the "glass half full" with Dak and "glass half empty" with Zeke.
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Compensatory Picks?

Given the fact Dallas will be getting five compensatory picks, do you think it's more likely they trade up in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Creating More Mismatches At TE?

Do you see the Cowboys utilizing more double tight end formations and passing out of that formation?
news

Mailbag: What If LA Or Detroit Had Called Cowboys?

It's conceivable to think the Rams would have made a similar trade for Dak, his own contract status being the major difference. If the same offer had come in for exchange of Dak would you do it?
news

Mailbag: Turning To The Draft For QB?

If it's hard to execute a trade of Dak Prescott, it sounds like you should be searching for the next quarterback in the draft. Maybe a third or fourth rounder could be developed into something. 
news

Mailbag: How Close Are The Cowboys To Contention?

Coming off a 6-10 season, without a franchise QB under contract long term, and with so many holes to fill, how far are the Cowboys away from a rebuild?
news

Mailbag: Salary Cap Situation Compared To Rivals?

In terms of cap space, are the Cowboys more limited than other teams, about average?

Advertising