Mailbag: Is Brandon Carr Part Of The Corner Competition?





JOSH DELIGNY

TOMS RIVER, NJ

With all the talk about Morris Claiborne having to compete with Orlando Scandrick to try and earn a starting spot back, what are the chances that both Orlando and Mo beat out Brandon Carr for his spot since he has not lived up to expectations?

Rowan: I would say zero. I'd be shocked if Carr wasn't a starter this year. He's been really up and down since joining the Cowboys, but he's been one of the few members of the secondary picking off passes, and when he's playing to his potential, he's one of the better corners in the division. They paid him the money, and they'll let him play to earn it.

David: Yeah, that'd be pretty surprising – particularly because I'm not sure how well Carr's skills translate to the nickel spot. But when he is playing well, I think Carr is definitively better than the other two, and I also think it's bad business to have your $50 million corner off the field for significant stretches of time. It would take something pretty significant to take him off the field.

MORGAN SMITH

AKRON, OH

The Cowboys have had a chance to get at least a glimpse of their new defensive linemen during the course of OTAs these past couple of weeks. How do you feel about the new additions and their roles for the season?

Rowan: We still don't know a ton about them until they get pads on or get healthy. We have no idea at this point if Henry Melton will look the same as he did in the past, as he's only worked through individual drills. We don't know if Anthony Spencer will play. We don't know how Amobi Okoye will look. I think the risks that were taken, though, were calculated ones and cap-friendly deals that don't put a lot of financial pressure if specific deals don't pan out. The only issue is the Cowboys need career-years from most, if not all, of their defensive line additions, and the odds of that just can't be particularly high.