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Mailbag: Is Chris Johnson A Viable Trade Option?

Mar 20, 2014 at 11:00 PM
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ZACHARY GILCREASE
WATAUGA, TX
I've heard that the Cowboys are a top candidate to trade for Chris Johnson. Though I'm not a huge fan of the idea, is it even possible considering our cap struggles?


Rowan: If he doesn't rework his current deal, I have a hard time figuring out how that'd be possible without the Cowboys making any more cuts or restructures. Henry Melton's deal was cap-friendly, particularly in 2014, and the Cowboys still have room to work in a couple free agents, but unless Johnson reworks his deal, I don't see that as a likely trade. Even with the money back from Miles Austin, I still think it's too costly.

David: I think the reason this is being discussed is because Johnson is reportedly open to a paycut. But even if he is, I don't know if he's open to the type of paycut it would take to fit him onto this roster. On another note, why would he want to come? He's only 28 and he's rushed for 1,000 yards or more in every year of his career. He's used to being a feature back, and that seems unlikely to happen with another Pro Bowl running back already on the roster in DeMarco Murray. I'm not going to try to convince you the Cowboys' backfield is the best in football, but it doesn't seem like a big enough need to merit such a drastic move.

CLARENCE MCKENZIE
WASHINGTON, DC
Now with Brandon Weeden in the fold, does this preclude the Cowboys from drafting a quarterback in the later rounds, say someone like A.J. McCarron?

Rowan:I don't think it does or that it should. The Weeden signing is a minimum deal with low risk. If he shows [embedded_ad] something in camp, then the Cowboys got a steal. If he doesn't, they move on. It may eliminate the need to go grab a quarterback, but it doesn't prohibit them from doing so.

David: A big variable here is what Kyle Orton decides to do. If he retires, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Cowboys spend a draft pick on a quarterback. If he doesn't, it seems more likely that they'd bring in an undrafted free agent to compete during OTAs and training camp. You'd probably have to spend a third or fourth round pick to get a guy like McCarron, which is a high pick to spend on a guy who could conceivably wind up as a No. 4 quarterback.

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