Mailbag: Is Cowboys getting a new DC a bad thing?

Well, it's not the popular point of view, but is Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. leaving that bad for this organization? I mean, even Micah Parsons said the coaches were out-schemed in the playoff loss, and the defense has struggled in big games against good teams. Sometimes change isn't bad. – Kevin Titus/Billings, MT

Nick Eatman: I'll be honest – each of the last two years – I was somewhat relieved when it was announced that Dan Quinn would return as the defensive coordinator. I didn't have that same feeling this year. That's the best way I can explain it. Sure, Quinn is a great coach and from the interactions I've had with him, he seems like an even better person. But anyone who saw the final game of the season knows that "something" needs to change. If it's not the head coach or the quarterback or the play-caller, then what will be different? That being said, I think I'm fine with the move, even if Quinn remains in the division. Does that mean he'll have an inside track on how to beat Dallas? Sure, just like the Cowboys should have the same advantage against him. Personally, the Cowboys have to make some big changes this year and while it might be challenging to make a ton of personnel changes, maybe a new defensive coordinator and some position coaches will shake it up just enough to create some new looks next year.