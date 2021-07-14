Mailbag: Is Ezekiel Elliott Underappreciated?

NFL analysts keep saying that Zeke had a down year last season, ranking him as the 7th-best back in the league. They ranked Saquon Barkley as the 6th-best back and he has only played a handful of downs the past two seasons. With all of the documented turmoil the offensive line experienced last season, it seems like everyone is getting a pass except Zeke. Do you expect him to have a better year if the offensive line stays healthy and where would you rank him against the other starting running backs in the league? — MARK SOMMA / GAINESVILLE, VA

David: It's probably not fair that Zeke is catching so much criticism, but nobody cares about fair when you make $15 million per year. On top of that, offensive line issues shouldn't have an impact on fumbling, which was Zeke's biggest problem last year in my opinion. I think it can be simultaneously true that Zeke had a very disappointing 2020 season, and can also bounce back in a big way in 2021. I expect him to. As far as where he ranks, I think 6th or 7th sounds fair. I don't know how you could currently rank him much higher than that, compared to some of the guys ahead of him.

Rob: I believe he's still in the top five when he's healthy and he's got effective blocking up front. And I believe he'll prove that. He didn't have a good year by his standards, just like the entire team. To me, some of his fumbles resulted from trying to do too much and losing sight of fundamentals. But I do think it's unfair to ignore Dak's injury and the line's injuries in 2020. I don't care how much money you're making; name a great running back who was effective without a consistent line in front of him. Maybe Barry Sanders? The offense might not be as run-heavy as they were in, say, 2016, when he had over 1,600 yards and won the rushing title. But can he get to back to well over 1,000 yards and 4 per carry? Yeah, absolutely.

I know it is early and training camp hasn't started yet, but when Dallas is in a four-man defensive front, who do you feel will be the four starting players? — VINCENT VINCI / LAURENC HARBOR, NJ

David: My favorite part about this question is that we have less than a week until we get to find out for sure. If I'm taking an early guess, I think it would be DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory at end, with Neville Gallimore playing three-technique and Brent Urban playing one-technique.