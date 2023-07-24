Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?

The Cowboys now seem to be stressing that players have more flexibility. Whether it be along the offensive or defensive lines, in the secondary, even the tight ends, the team seems to expect players to be able to handle multiple roles. First, is this smart? Does a guy risk being good at many things rather than great at one? Also, is this Mike McCarthy's influence or just life in today's NFL? – Marques Reynolds/Louisville, KY

Patrik Walker: Yes and no. It really depends entirely on who is being asked to flex and what sacrifices are being made to see them attempt it. In other words, too much of anything is a bad idea. The best example I can recall from recent memory that went very poorly was Byron Jones — a stout cornerback whose career with the Cowboys was effectively muted by yo-yoing him between CB and safety our of positional desperation. But when there is no desperation and the player is capable of if, like Jayron Kearse, great things can happen. It's truly on a case-by-case basis but it's never the best idea to do anything in life out of desperation. Thankfully, the Cowboys' decision to flex players as of late has paid off quite well and, not coincidentally, it's largely being made to improve the team and not because they're scrambling and putting players in bad situations (like Jones arguably was) versus putting them in positions to succeed (like Kearse).