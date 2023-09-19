Mailbag: Is red-zone offense really a concern?

Is too much being made about the Cowboys' red-zone offense? Or is this something that could be a problem going forward? – Shawn Thomas/Austin, TX

Nick Eatman: I think the answer is "yes" to both questions. Too much is being made about this because it's really only been one game where this is a problem. But, that being said, it's always something to look into down the road. There will be some games where points will be tougher to come by and any red-zone problems will be magnified. Then again, there's always a flip side. When you're playing those kinds of games, the play-calling would and should be different, too. Let's not forget that how that the Cowboys turned conservative in the second half when it seemed clear the Jets weren't going to score many points at all. That's the time to maybe keep a few plays still in your bag, play it safe, kick field goals and move on to the next game. Nothing to be alarmed about right now. Something to watch down the road.