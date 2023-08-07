Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?

Mailbag

How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling? As a second-round pick, this seemed like a player the Cowboys were counting on this season.Gary Fitzgerald/Providence, RI

Patrik: I would have more concern if he went on to miss the majority of his first training camp but, thankfully, that's not going to be the case. Schoonmaker has been activated from the NFI (non-football injury) list on Monday and, as such, will make his training camp debut in Oxnard. I don't expect him to be fully unleashed in his return from plantar fasciitis, but my level of concern has avoided hitting DEFCON 1 on the rookie second-round pick. That said, he is coming in behind the eight ball a bit, having not practiced in much of OTAs or in any of the minicamp practices so he'll have to get up to speed pronto. He's been going through mental reps and in recent walkthroughs, however, so things are looking up for the former Wolverine as he now tries to make a name for himself in a TEs room that stars Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

