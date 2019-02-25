Mailbag: Jerry's Milestone; Kyler's Potential? 

I read that Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys on this date 30 years ago. Do you think the organization is closer to a Super Bowl now that they've built such a young roster? - MATTHEW K / DALLAS, TX

Bryan: I honestly like the direction of the roster. I think there are areas that it could improve but they're closer to being able to make a run at this time with the addition of a couple more pieces. The big question here is going to be the coaching staff and can they make the difference in getting them there?

Rob: Mickey covered the '91 team that started 6-5, won its final five games and made the second round, setting up future Super Bowl success. He always says the '18 team reminds him a little of that one. I do think they're in position to make a run, especially if they can keep drafting well. But the league is designed differently now than it was then. It's harder to stay good. Only the Patriots seem immune.

I read where teams might be skeptical about drafting Kyler Murray. So, what are your thoughts should he possibly drop to the second round? Do the Cowboys take a shot and play the wait and see game or would the second-round pick be best utilized elsewhere? - MARK MURAS / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Bryan: There is no way that Kyler Murray makes it to the Cowboys' selection - period. Their selection is likely going to involve a defensive tackle, tight end or wide receiver.