Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Impact On Dak?

Jan 25, 2021
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag by David Helman & Rob Phillips
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore seems to be getting a lot of credit for developing Dak Prescott. I remember Jason Garrett spending time with Dak working on different skills and having little competitions to work on accuracy. Jon Kitna was also given a ton of praise for his work with Dak. So who is actually responsible for Dak's development? Or is it just a natural evolution in his game that would have happened no matter who his coach was? — ROBERT LECLERC / PRINCE GEORGE BC

David: Me personally, I'm always going to lean toward the player's own insatiable desire to be better. It's very obvious to me that Dak Prescott cares deeply about getting better and finding ways to improve his game. That's why he spends every offseason working with a quarterback coach, and that's why he has pinpointed parts of his mechanics to work on every year of his pro career. I know that he thinks highly of Garrett, Kitna and Moore, so I suppose all of those guys deserve credit. But I tend to think his improvement is about his own drive to be better, so I'm not 100% convinced it would matter who his coach was.

Rob: Give Dak plenty of credit, too. Ask anyone around the organization and he really does work as hard as anybody. But yeah, I think he would credit all the coaches he's had. Obviously Moore was his position coach for a year first. But as OC, I think you can credit Moore for designing an offense that maybe has given Dak more of a green light to make plays down the field.

Why is everybody talking about taking an offensive tackle with our first-round pick? We have too much money invested at tackle to use a No. 10 overall pick on a position where only two can start. We need DEFENSE!! — JOHN SMITH

David: For starters, I wish people could accept the fact that you are not approaching the draft the right way if you aren't considering every possible option. Drafting a lesser defender purely because it's what you need is a surefire way to build a mediocre roster. This past season was the fifth-straight year that Tyron Smith has missed significant time due to injury, so it's perfectly reasonable to be worried about the long-term outlook at the position. Having said all of that, I agree with you. The ideal outcome would be to draft a difference-making defender at No. 10 overall. But you can't bank on that, and you need to be ready for all scenarios.

Rob: I don't know if "everybody" is talking about it. The offensive tackle depth has been a media talking point, and for good reason, given the number of games Tyron Smith and La'el Collins missed in 2020. I agree that defense, at multiple positions, is the greater offseason priority. But they've also got to take a long look at the tackle depth and decide where Brandon Knight and Terence Steele are in their development. Cam Erving, the No. 3 tackle when healthy last season, is set to be a free agent.

