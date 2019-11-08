Mailbag: Key Matchups Against Minnesota?

The Cowboys and Vikings look like two pretty even teams. What do you guys think is the most important matchup between the two? Thanks. - MIKE S / DALLAS, TX

Bryan: They had better find a way to block the Vikings on the edge. La'el Collins has a huge test ahead of him. Where opponents have given the Cowboys trouble is when they've got consistent pressure on Prescott. They can't allow Danielle Hunter to be a factor in this game.

Rob: An obvious one is Dalvin Cook against the Cowboys' linebackers. Sean Lee and company did an excellent job making space tackles against Saquon Barkley on Monday. Yes, Cook is the league's leading rusher, but he also has 41 catches out of the backfield. It's a similar challenge in that regard. On the flip side, DeMarcus Lawrence draws one of the better young offensive tackles in the game, Brian O'Neill. Lawrence and Michael Bennett were outstanding from the left end spot Monday. They'll have to chip away to get at Kirk Cousins, who has only been sacked 16 times this year.

With Cam Fleming injured, if a situation came up that required moving a guard to tackle, would the best choice be Connor Williams or Zack Martin? Williams is only two years out from actually playing the position. Just curious. - JOEL JACKSON / CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Bryan: The first option will be Brandon Knight. The second one would be Connor Williams. He's actually taken snaps there during previous practices, so he's better prepared at this point.