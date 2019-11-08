Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Key Matchups Against Minnesota?

Nov 08, 2019 at 10:44 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
DAL-hs
by Bryan BroaddusRob Phillips & Dallas Cowboys Mailbag
Collins

The Cowboys and Vikings look like two pretty even teams. What do you guys think is the most important matchup between the two? Thanks. - MIKE S / DALLAS, TX

Bryan: They had better find a way to block the Vikings on the edge. La'el Collins has a huge test ahead of him. Where opponents have given the Cowboys trouble is when they've got consistent pressure on Prescott. They can't allow Danielle Hunter to be a factor in this game. 

Rob: An obvious one is Dalvin Cook against the Cowboys' linebackers. Sean Lee and company did an excellent job making space tackles against Saquon Barkley on Monday. Yes, Cook is the league's leading rusher, but he also has 41 catches out of the backfield. It's a similar challenge in that regard. On the flip side, DeMarcus Lawrence draws one of the better young offensive tackles in the game, Brian O'Neill. Lawrence and Michael Bennett were outstanding from the left end spot Monday. They'll have to chip away to get at Kirk Cousins, who has only been sacked 16 times this year.

With Cam Fleming injured, if a situation came up that required moving a guard to tackle, would the best choice be Connor Williams or Zack Martin? Williams is only two years out from actually playing the position. Just curious. - JOEL JACKSON / CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Bryan: The first option will be Brandon Knight. The second one would be Connor Williams. He's actually taken snaps there during previous practices, so he's better prepared at this point. 

Rob: Brandon Knight has been next up at that swing tackle spot behind Fleming. Williams got some work at tackle in practice a few weeks ago when La'el Collins and Tyron Smith were hurt, so he would appear to be the next guy up if it got to that point. Might depend on matchups, too.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings when they return home to AT&T Stadium on Nov. 10. Get your tickets now!

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Many Roles For Micah Parsons?

We have been  hearing a lot about Micah Parsons rushing the passer, dropping in coverage, and also playing multiple positions. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: The Most Underrated Cowboy Ever?

Who is the most underrated player in Cowboys history? 
news

Mailbag: Grading The 2018 Draft Class?

I'm a firm believer that you can't grade a draft until three years after the fact. So how would you grade the Cowboys 2018 class? 
news

Mailbag: Top-10 Defense? Edge Rusher Option?

Do you see Osa Odighizuwa as candidate for edge rusher with his strength, wrestling background and quick first step? 
news

Mailbag: Surprise Starter? Amari's Status?

Is the ankle injury Amari Cooper is currently suffering from a new injury or is it something he has been dealing with? 
news

Mailbag: Worried About 2022 Cap Space?

Why is no one talking about the $30 million that the Cowboys are showing over the projected cap for 2022? Which players will be most at risk?
news

Mailbag: Benefits Of Joint Practices?

How beneficial do you think the joint practices with the Rams will be?
news

Mailbag: Best Position Battle?

If you had to pick a position, either offense or defense, what spot do you think will be the most contested and why? 
news

Mailbag: Guessing At The DT Rotation?

How did Quinton Bohanna look this spring? Does he really have a chance to outperform Trysten Hill, or he will be a situational player along with Neville Gallimore?
news

Mailbag: Questions About CB Depth?

How did Reggie Robinson do during the spring? I have not heard anything regarding him in all of these CB articles. Is he a Dan Quinn cornerback?
news

Mailbag: Early Options For 2022 Franchise Tag? 

Some big-name rookie contracts expiring at season's end like Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch and Dalton Schultz. Pending a huge season, who do you see the franchise tag going to, if any? Thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Best Role For Micah Parsons?

I'm hearing Micah Parsons is going to be used as a designated pass rusher? Is that accurate, and what is your take?
Advertising