Mailbag: Looking For Anger? Filling Needs?

Why do you think the Cowboys have not re-signed Bryan Anger yet? Is his asking price too much for Dallas? It's no secret how much of an asset a really good punter is in this league. — MARK SOMMA / GAINESVILLE, VA

David: The answer is almost always going to be money. Anger was such an underrated part of this team in 2021, but paying $3-4 million in salary to a punter can be tough to stomach. He hasn't signed with anyone else, so it's still possible. But my guess is the Cowboys are hoping the price goes down a bit.

Rob: Yeah, I wouldn't completely rule out a return, but the Cowboys are obviously mindful of salary cap space right now. It's probably the main reason they released Greg Zuerlein before free agency started. For Anger, it's certainly not about on-field production. I thought his punting and field

position was particularly significant during that five-game win streak in December when the offense struggled to sustain drives with consistency.

It appears that we are bracketing ourselves with positions like guard, offensive tackle, wide receiver and maybe even defensive end or center, not to mention linebacker and safety are still needs. Hard to fill every hole before the draft, but this team is full of them right now. — DEREK PAYNE / MUSTANG, OK

David: They'll address those holes, the question is how effectively. Remember, the Cowboys aren't done signing guys. They prefer to wait for Week 2 & Week 3 of free agency, where the bargains are. That's gotten them in trouble a lot in the past, though they have found some real steals. They're not going to go into the draft with a lot of obvious needs, but it's also fair to wonder if the roster will look better this spring than it did a year ago. My early guess is no.