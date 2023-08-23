Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

Aug 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Loss-of-Overshown-on-special-teams-hero

I hated to hear the news about DeMarvion Overshown's injury. Obviously, he had a backup role on defense, but how big of an impact is his loss going to be for the special teams?Henry Mitchell/Ft. Worth, TX

Nick Harris: Simply put, it's a big loss for special teams. Overshown had cemented a role on special teams in all four phases, as he stepped in as an athletic tackler that can run the field as well as a capable and physical blocker in the open field. Losing him in that area probably stings more, especially considering it would have helped him develop. I think an opportunity for guys like Devin Harper, Malik Jefferson or Markquese Bell exists as a result as each can fill Overshown's void until he's able to make his return from injury.

Mickey: I think it will be huge. Think Luke Gifford, someone special teams coach John Fassel is trying to replace and with a similar position player. Overshown fit the bill. Plus, it costs him a year of experience, not only at linebacker but also as a core special teams player. Overshown was playing so well, not only in preseason games, but also standing out in the padded practices. He was carving out a role for himself, particularly on the change-up defenses. This one really hurts, and not to say the John Stephens Jr. one doesn't since how he loses a year of development, too.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?

Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job? 
news

Mailbag: How did depth of defensive line play?

How do you think the guys who will make up the depth of the defensive line played? 
news

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?

Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
news

Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
news

Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
news

Mailbag: Is O-Line the No. 1 preseason issue?

Do you see depth of the offensive line as the No. 1 preseason issue for Dallas?
news

Mailbag: Can young WRs move up depth chart?

It sounds like some of these younger receivers are really stepping up, so given Michael Gallup's struggles last year, do you think one of them can pass him on the depth chart?
news

Mailbag: Is it important to win in preseason?

Does winning in the preseason help build confidence and momentum going into when the games count for real?
news

Mailbag: Any players needing to show something?

 Are there any unexpected players who need to start showing something if they want have a role this year?
news

Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?

For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields?
news

Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?

Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
Advertising