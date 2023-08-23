Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

I hated to hear the news about DeMarvion Overshown's injury. Obviously, he had a backup role on defense, but how big of an impact is his loss going to be for the special teams? – Henry Mitchell/Ft. Worth, TX

Nick Harris: Simply put, it's a big loss for special teams. Overshown had cemented a role on special teams in all four phases, as he stepped in as an athletic tackler that can run the field as well as a capable and physical blocker in the open field. Losing him in that area probably stings more, especially considering it would have helped him develop. I think an opportunity for guys like Devin Harper, Malik Jefferson or Markquese Bell exists as a result as each can fill Overshown's void until he's able to make his return from injury.