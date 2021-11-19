Mailbag

Mailbag: Mental Strength? No Ballot For Gregory? 

Nov 19, 2021 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
This team seems so strong mentally. In the 1-on-1 interviews, they never shy from talking about getting beat against Denver. What was the last time you felt a Cowboys team with the confidence that uses motivation to succeed? – THOMAS NARRO / ARLINGTON, MA

David: This team has the benefit of being full of guys who are in the primes of their careers. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Zack Martin, La'el Collins, Keanu Neal, Jayron Kearse. The list goes on and on. None of these guys are old, but they have played a ton of professional football. They know what success looks like, and they know what it takes to get there. I think that's an underrated aspect of this group of guys.

Nick: I think this is a good team with a lot of talent and good coaches. That's what wins in this league and that's what leads to confidence. I really don't think there's a lot more to it than that. They got their butts whipped against Denver and there's no other way to say it. All you can do is be motivated to change what happened and they did. I think this team has lots of veteran players who have been here before and have figured out how to bounce back the right way. To me, the confidence stems from being a pretty good team.

Why would the NFL not put Randy Gregory on the Pro Bowl voting, it seems so disrespectful to him? – DEWAYNE STEVEY / FISHERSVILLE, VA

David: The reason you can't vote for Randy is because he's on injured reserve. But it seem crazy to me that the NFL didn't think to tweak that rule, given that IR is currently only a three week minimum absence. The fan vote only accounts for one third of the Pro Bowl, so hopefully coaches and players are still allowed to vote for him. He at least deserves to be considered.

Nick: What Dave said. It's a dumb rule to me because IR is only temporary. But either way, he should be on the ballot. If he gets votes, who cares? He's obviously worthy of it. I guess the challenge now for Cowboys fans is to stuff the ballot when he does return.

