Mailbag: Missed Throws a Bigger Problem?

Dak Prescott's interceptions have gotten a lot of attention, but do you think the bigger problem is all of his missed throws? Balls falling at the feet of receivers or thrown behind receivers? – Chris Burke/Dripping Springs, TX

Patrik: I'm with you that I'm not as much concerned with the INTs as I am some of the sailed throws, especially considering the INT issue is split between being accountable to Prescott at times and to the receivers in other moments. But when I see a sailed pass to Tony Pollard in the flat, or a pass that hits the back shoulder of Dalton Schultz on a slant, those are the ones that simply can't happen (as Prescott will readily admit). They are also the easiest to repair, however, and I've seen more than enough of Prescott in his career to know he can be consistently accurate — both underneath and downfield. It's just a matter of getting it cleaned up before January, but one hand washes the other, so when his passes are spot-on … well, catch the ball.