Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: More linebacker play now for Parsons?

Oct 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Mailbag--More-linebacker-play-now-for-Parsons-hero

I don't want this to seem like an overreaction, but with Leighton Vander Esch seemingly heading to IR, do you think it makes sense to have Micah Parsons go back to playing more linebacker? With the edge rushers we already have and seeing how thin the Cowboys are at the linebacker position, do you see any value in doing that? – David Ciampa/Aberdeen, NJ

Nick Eatman: Something has to change for sure. And I don't really hate this idea because I do think the Cowboys need to figure out how to get Parsons more involved. Lining him up at linebacker – on occasion – could be a wrinkle that we haven't seen in a while. I'm not saying he shouldn't be rushing the quarterback a lot, but now with the injuries at linebacker, Parsons could provide a different look at that spot on the field. Still, they need more depth there and will probably have to see what's available on the street or a potential trade. But I don't hate the idea of Parsons getting some reps back there as well. The way he chases down the ball is something this team is missing right now. So I'm for something like that to put Parsons in different spots and making the quarterback have to locate him in different areas than we've seen lately.

Kurt: A case can be made that, outside of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch is the player the Cowboys can least afford to lose simply because their linebacker corps is already so thin and lacking experience. Which means there may not be a question about SHOULD the Cowboys have Parsons play more linebacker because the fact is he may HAVE to play more linebacker. Currently, the only other linebackers on the roster are Damone Clark and an undersized Markquese Bell, two players with a combined 25 NFL games under their belts. Mikel Jones, Tyrus Wheat and Malik Jefferson are also on the practice squad, but that's two rookies and a veteran who has primarily been a special teamer during his career. Jesse Holley has repeatedly said on our Hangin' With the Boyspodcast that any snap he's not rushing is a wasted snap for Parsons. But what are the other options, especially when it comes to stopping the run? Needless to say, the Cowboys now find themselves backed into a corner here – help is needed at linebacker and that help may have to come from Parsons.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is McCarthy hiding red-zone potential?

Is there any chance that Mike McCarthy is hiding the full potential of this offense and its red-zone capabilities to ensure that San Francisco does not have ample opportunity to plan a strategical defense?
news

Mailbag: Has scheme changed without Diggs?

When he went down, you guys talked about how the coaching staff could fill the void left by Trevon Diggs injury. So has the scheme changed at all in your mind? 
news

Mailbag: Is Prescott still a mobile quarterback?

I noticed that Dak Prescott has only one run in the red-zone this season, which I believe was a scramble, and he has yet to run the ball once in goal-to-go situations. Is removing that facet of his game hurting our red-zone offense? 
news

Mailbag: Why not rest Parsons more in blowout?

Great win, but why did the coaching staff allow Micah Parsons to continue to play in a game that the Cowboys clearly had won, risking further injury to his ankle/knee? 
news

Mailbag: Will opponents attack hybrid safeties?

How do the Cowboys counter this strategy?
news

Mailbag: Why no touchdowns from receivers?

I find it concerning that no Cowboys wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass since last season's wild-card win over the Buccaneers, now a four-game streak. Any explanation for this? 
news

Mailbag: How do they fix red-zone troubles?

I wasn't too worried about the red-zone offense after the Jets game, but now after really struggling at the Cardinals, there seems to be a trend growing here. Is it the banged-up offensive line? No power running back? The play-calling? How do they get this fixed?
news

Mailbag: Diggs make that much difference?

Is this how we are going to look moving forward without Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: How do dynamics of secondary change?

Now that Trevon Diggs is lost for the rest of the season, how does that change the dynamics of the defensive secondary?
news

Mailbag: Does new offense fit Gallup's play?

I find it odd that Michael Gallup hasn't been more a part of the offense. Could he potentially be a trade candidate? 
news

Mailbag: Encouraged or worried about O-line?

Should we be more worried about the wear and tear already on our offensive line starters?
Advertising