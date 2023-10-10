Mailbag: More linebacker play now for Parsons?

I don't want this to seem like an overreaction, but with Leighton Vander Esch seemingly heading to IR, do you think it makes sense to have Micah Parsons go back to playing more linebacker? With the edge rushers we already have and seeing how thin the Cowboys are at the linebacker position, do you see any value in doing that? – David Ciampa/Aberdeen, NJ

Nick Eatman: Something has to change for sure. And I don't really hate this idea because I do think the Cowboys need to figure out how to get Parsons more involved. Lining him up at linebacker – on occasion – could be a wrinkle that we haven't seen in a while. I'm not saying he shouldn't be rushing the quarterback a lot, but now with the injuries at linebacker, Parsons could provide a different look at that spot on the field. Still, they need more depth there and will probably have to see what's available on the street or a potential trade. But I don't hate the idea of Parsons getting some reps back there as well. The way he chases down the ball is something this team is missing right now. So I'm for something like that to put Parsons in different spots and making the quarterback have to locate him in different areas than we've seen lately.