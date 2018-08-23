Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: O-Line Help? Jourdan Lewis' Camp?

Aug 23, 2018 at 09:51 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Mailbag082318-hero

With the news of Travis Frederick's recent diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, how likely is it the Cowboys make a move for OL depth? Has the lack of depth at OL now taken precedent over lack of depth elsewhere, especially since the OL is integral to the Cowboys' image?

- J.M. SMITH / ST. CHARLES, MD

Bryan:They needed to add bodies even before the Frederick news. Waiver wire and potential trades are always a possibility. They will take a look at this Jacob Ohnesorge they signed from South Dakota State. Options are not great for a center coming off the street, so keep that in mind.

Rob: I fully expect them to keep an eye out for depth. As Bryan said, they added a backup center earlier this week. Joe Looney has done as nice job in Frederick's place and I'd be surprised if they could find a better option elsewhere while Frederick is out. By the way, there's no timetable for a return right now – the most important thing is dealing with this illness. We all wish him a quick recovery.

Jourdan Lewis seems to be struggling more than expected here in his second year. Many of those struggles have been mental errors or lapses in concentration. Do you think his confidence has been shaken by being brought down to second string when many expected him to start this year?

- KEVIN O'HARE / AUSTIN, TX

Bryan:I think it's helped him to lose his job the way that he did, but Byron Jones has been outstanding up until this point. Lewis needs to make a few plays and regain that confidence in which he played with last season. He's too good of a talent not to be a part of the rotation, so making those plays will help that.

Rob:The Bengals game was a tough night for the entire backup secondary in the second half. I thought Lewis was really good early in camp. His best trait might be how competitive he is. He might not fit their prototypical frame at corner, but he's one of the best cover guys they've got and I expect him to get back on track.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?

Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1.

news

Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?

Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries?

news

Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?

Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp?

news

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes?

news

Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked?

news

Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?

Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what?

news

Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?

While coaches always rave about players who can play multiple positions, should they actually focus on guys trying to be great at one spot, instead of pretty good at a few.

news

Mailbag: Will Everson Walls finally reach HOF?

With Chuck Howley being a Seniors Committee selection this year, does that hurt Everson Walls' chances for 2024?

news

Mailbag: How will Zack Martin situation play out?

What would the offensive line look like if Zack Martin misses some or all of training camp.

news

Mailbag: Middle of the D being emphasized?

As a long-time Cowboys fan, I remember Tom Landry always emphasized a strong defense up the middle. Was this the thinking behind the drafting of Mazi Smith and the renewed emphasis on the safety position?

news

Mailbag: Was this always the plan with Pollard?

There doesn't seem to be a big concern with the franchise tag deadline passing for a new deal on Pollard. Was this always the plan?

Advertising