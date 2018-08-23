Mailbag: O-Line Help? Jourdan Lewis' Camp?

Jourdan Lewis seems to be struggling more than expected here in his second year. Many of those struggles have been mental errors or lapses in concentration. Do you think his confidence has been shaken by being brought down to second string when many expected him to start this year?

- KEVIN O'HARE / AUSTIN, TX

Bryan:I think it's helped him to lose his job the way that he did, but Byron Jones has been outstanding up until this point. Lewis needs to make a few plays and regain that confidence in which he played with last season. He's too good of a talent not to be a part of the rotation, so making those plays will help that.