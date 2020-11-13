Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Mulling Options Along The O-Line

Nov 13, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag-Mulling-Options-Along-The-O-Line-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

With the money the Cowboys spent on Zeke, and Tyron's injury history, why should it be a foregone conclusion the Cowboys use their first pick on a defensive player, if the best tackle is available? — GARET TANAKA / WAILUKI, HI

David: First off, nothing should be a foregone conclusion in the draft. That's how you make mistakes. But my more direct answer to your question is that both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are locked into big contracts that the Cowboys can't get away from. They absolutely need to do something to address the depth at the position, but I still think those two project to be their starters for several years. I'd prefer not to use a high pick on a third tackle.

Nick: I don't think anything is written in stone – except the fact that this defense is going to be considered pretty bad when the season is over. It's hard to think anything will change on that front. So you're right, the best player available might not be a defensive player. But I can promise you there will be a defensive stud somewhere in the neighborhood of where they pick. And if it's a defensive end, a tackle, a linebacker, a cornerback or safety, it would be a position of need. You just can't say that about all of the offensive positions. So I just still can't see the Cowboys going anywhere other than defense.

Am I alone in thinking Connor Williams is not strong enough to play left guard? Game after game you see him driven into QB/RB to blow up play or simply tossed aside. Connor McGovern or Joe Looney seem to have better strength inside. Williams could slide out to right tackle and use his quickness on the edge to replace Terence Steele. — JOE SANCHEZ / CYPRESS, TX

David: Maybe it's because there are so many problems elsewhere, but I really haven't had too much of an issue with the way Connor has played. It definitely hasn't been perfect, but I just don't consider him a liability. Having said that, I do find myself intrigued by the thought of kicking him out to tackle. If he's good at it, you might have just helped yourself address the tackle depth issue on this team.

Nick: No, you're not alone in that at all. I've made those observations as well. He played tackle in college and he was really good. His feet are quick enough to play tackle, and he's got the frame for it, especially at right tackle. If the Cowboys are deadest on him playing inside, he might be a better center than any other spot. But I just think there are too many other glaring holes on the O-line to really mess with him. Right now, Williams has played the most offensive snaps of any other player on the team. Moving him to right tackle at this point seems like a bad idea, but I would prefer to see him get some reps at tackle next offseason.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Are You Buying The Dak Support?

With a top 5 pick, wouldn't you have to consider taking a QB and using the savings from Dak's extension to rebuild the defense?
news

Mailbag: Consider Drafting OT With Top Pick?

What's your take on adding another DE to the line? Takk McKinley was just waived by Atlanta, should the Cowboys consider it?
news

Mailbag: Trying Out Some Younger LBs?

With Joe Thomas being hurt and Jaylon Smith taking a step back this year and coming up with costly penalties at the worst times, do you see the Cowboys playing Francis Bernard at all?
news

Mailbag: Best Chance For Success vs. Steelers?

I hear over and over about the best way to protect our young QBs is to run the ball more, but wouldn't a game plan with a lot of quick-hitting throws work better? 
news

Mailbag: Importance Of DT In This Scheme?

What are the traits and qualities that the scouts and coaches value to play DT in this defensive scheme?
news

Mailbag: How Should The Cowboys Proceed At QB?

With Andy Dalton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, what do the Cowboys do at quarterback with the Steelers up next?
news

Mailbag: How Big Of A Step On Defense?

I thought the Dallas defense looked miles better than they have. Do you agree?
news

Mailbag: Position Switch For Jaylon Smith?

Could and should the Cowboys move Jaylon Smith in a more DE/rusher hybrid position? 
news

Mailbag: Who Stands To Get More Playing Time?

We seem to be purging our defense of our disappointing defenders. Is it time to pull up our young practice squad players and let them show their stuff? 
news

Mailbag: More Trades Coming? Pass For McCarthy?

Do you see the front office trading any other players for draft picks before the upcoming trade deadline?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Concern Moving Forward?

Watching a completely disjointed, dysfunctional and disorganized performance yet again, what's the single biggest concern for the remainder of this season?

Advertising