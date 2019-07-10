Mailbag: Mystery Team On The Schedule?

The regular-season schedule always has surprises. It's never as tough or easy as it looks. Who's a mystery team on the schedule no one's really talking about that you think will be a tough opponent? - MIKE S / PLANO, TX
Rob: Washington. Most observers say Philly is the biggest threat to Dallas in the NFC East, but that Week 2 road trip to Landover won't be a picnic. The Redskins have to figure out who's starting at quarterback, but their defensive line is a problem. Containing Jonathan Allen was a major challenge last year, and they've only added talent to the group since.
Bryan: The Washington Redskins. Look at their front on defense. They've got guys that can get after the quarterback with Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, plus they have those tackles that play well against the run and are hard to move. They also get back Derrius Guice at running back, which will help their young quarterback Dwayne Haskins. They've done a nice job of collecting talent in a make-or-break season for Jay Gruden.
Prior to the arrival of DBs coach Kris Richard, many had given up on then-safety Byron Jones with many expecting the Cowboys to not pick up his final-year option. Richard shows up, Jones stays, and now we're looking to lock him up long term as he made his first Pro Bowl as a corner. It made me wonder if there are other players out there that we were unfortunate enough to let get away like we almost did with Jones? - ERIC BASS
Rob: That's a tough question. I went through some of the old rosters and one came to mind. Martellus Bennett was a 2008 second-round pick who ended up making a Pro Bowl and winning a Super Bowl on other teams. But he was always sort of a luxury draft pick with Jason Witten in his prime back then.
Bryan: How many tight ends did we have go through here that made a difference elsewhere? For a while there it appeared as if they were developing them for everyone in the league. It was a great example of the coaching staff not being on the same page with the front office. Since Will McClay has come on board, I see that as less of a problem.