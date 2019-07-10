Mailbag: Mystery Team On The Schedule?

Prior to the arrival of DBs coach Kris Richard, many had given up on then-safety Byron Jones with many expecting the Cowboys to not pick up his final-year option. Richard shows up, Jones stays, and now we're looking to lock him up long term as he made his first Pro Bowl as a corner. It made me wonder if there are other players out there that we were unfortunate enough to let get away like we almost did with Jones? - ERIC BASS

Rob: That's a tough question. I went through some of the old rosters and one came to mind. Martellus Bennett was a 2008 second-round pick who ended up making a Pro Bowl and winning a Super Bowl on other teams. But he was always sort of a luxury draft pick with Jason Witten in his prime back then.