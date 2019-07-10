 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Mystery Team On The Schedule?

Jul 10, 2019 at 08:55 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
DAL-hs
by Bryan BroaddusRob Phillips & Dallas Cowboys Mailbag
Cowboys VS Eagles, December 8th, 2018 @ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys/Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys VS Eagles, December 8th, 2018 @ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

The regular-season schedule always has surprises. It's never as tough or easy as it looks. Who's a mystery team on the schedule no one's really talking about that you think will be a tough opponent? - MIKE S / PLANO, TX

Rob: Washington. Most observers say Philly is the biggest threat to Dallas in the NFC East, but that Week 2 road trip to Landover won't be a picnic. The Redskins have to figure out who's starting at quarterback, but their defensive line is a problem. Containing Jonathan Allen was a major challenge last year, and they've only added talent to the group since.

Bryan: The Washington Redskins. Look at their front on defense. They've got guys that can get after the quarterback with Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, plus they have those tackles that play well against the run and are hard to move. They also get back Derrius Guice at running back, which will help their young quarterback Dwayne Haskins. They've done a nice job of collecting talent in a make-or-break season for Jay Gruden.

Prior to the arrival of DBs coach Kris Richard, many had given up on then-safety Byron Jones with many expecting the Cowboys to not pick up his final-year option. Richard shows up, Jones stays, and now we're looking to lock him up long term as he made his first Pro Bowl as a corner. It made me wonder if there are other players out there that we were unfortunate enough to let get away like we almost did with Jones? - ERIC BASS

Rob: That's a tough question. I went through some of the old rosters and one came to mind. Martellus Bennett was a 2008 second-round pick who ended up making a Pro Bowl and winning a Super Bowl on other teams. But he was always sort of a luxury draft pick with Jason Witten in his prime back then.

Bryan: How many tight ends did we have go through here that made a difference elsewhere? For a while there it appeared as if they were developing them for everyone in the league. It was a great example of the coaching staff not being on the same page with the front office. Since Will McClay has come on board, I see that as less of a problem.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Prefer great line or great skill players?

There is an old adage that games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. If that is true (and I believe it is) then why not invest more resources on the lines verses the skill players? 
news

Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?

The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player? 
news

Mailbag: Why the wait with signing players?

Why the hesitancy from the Cowboys in negotiating new contracts with their star players? Is the team trying to play hardball by waiting to extend them?
news

Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?

With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives? 
news

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?

Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
news

Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?

The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
Advertising