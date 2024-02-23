Mailbag: New 17-game benchmarks needed?

Congratulations to Tony Pollard for reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season, but with the expanded number of games now, do we need to revisit what constitutes a great season? After all, it takes less than 60 yards per game to reach the current standard. What would your new benchmark be? 1,200 rushing yards? 1,500? And what about other statistics like receiving yards, passing yards, sacks, etc.? – Phil Morgan/Kirbyville, MO

Nick Eatman: Well, let's also not forget the fact the NFL could eventually go to an 18-game schedule at some point. You really don't see many leagues in sports with an odd number of games, mainly because it can't give all teams an equal amount of home/away games. So I wouldn't be surprised if we see 18 regular season games and two preseason games at some point. But to your question, yeah we might need to change the way we look at 1,000-yard seasons. But I'll say this about Pollard, who obviously doesn't have the same body type as most runners, but there's only six players in Cowboys history who have had two straight 1,000-yard seasons. I think what Pollard was able to do this year was pretty good, especially considering he was healthy for most of the year. But I don't think we're at a point to change the way we think about a lot of stats right now.