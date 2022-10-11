Mailbag: Parsons In The Early MVP Conversation?

For NFL MVP, people might say Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen or Saquon Barkley are leaders, but their teams have won games on the other side of the ball. (I think Philly's defense beat Jacksonville, for instance.) Is there a more viable option for MVP than Micah Parsons through these first five weeks? If so, how do you figure? – THOMAS NARRO / ARLINGTON, MA

Patrik: I think you'd objectively have to put Josh Allen as the frontrunner in this conversation, and Jalen Hurts is in the discussion as well but, to your point, there's no one on the defensive side of the ball who should be ahead of Micah Parsons right now. He's not only the lead horse for Defensive Player of the Year, but look at the menace he's become since stepping foot in the league – sacking Matthew Stafford twice (forcing a fumble as well) with a possible groin injury and leading an elite defense (and the league) in both sacks (t-1st) and pressures. He'll be hard-pressed to get the necessary votes over a dominant QB, but he'd get mine.