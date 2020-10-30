Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Position Switch For Jaylon Smith?

Oct 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Position-Switch-For-Jaylon-Smith-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

Do you see a major overhaul on the Cowboys' defense this coming year? Trading, drafting for players that fit the Nolan defense? — RUBEN TREVINO / CONVERSE, TX

David: I tend to think that was going to happen anyway. Most of the back end of this defense was already on the last year of their deals, and obviously some guys with some bigger deals aren't currently living up to them. I think you're going to see a bit of a shuffle in free agency, and I'm not going to be surprised if there are some eyebrow-raising personnel moves if things don't improve here over the next 10 weeks. By the time 2021 rolls around, I'm not going to be surprised if half the current starting defense isn't here anymore.

Rob: Yes, I think you're going to see changes and some of it might happen naturally through free agency. Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods, Chidobe Awuzie, Tyrone Crawford and Aldon Smith all have deals expiring after this season. So we'll see how the Cowboys address that next spring. The salary cap level for next year is uncertain because of revenue loss from the pandemic, so teams might have be more creative in handling their cap. But obviously I expect the draft to have a pretty heavy focus on addressing that side of the ball.

Could and should the Cowboys move Jaylon Smith in a more DE/rusher hybrid position, similar to Aldon Smith, where he is more of a stand-up pass rusher and not dropping into coverage? — KYLE LEINAN / DES MOINES, IA

David: To be honest, that's one thing I was hoping we'd see from the get-go under Mike Nolan. Jaylon Smith is clearly at his best when he's able to move downhill toward the line of scrimmage. He has problems when he's asked to move laterally or play in space. I'm not sure if you could afford to move him to a pass rushing position full-time because of depth issues, but it's definitely something I'd like to see more of.

Rob: Yeah, I don't know about a change to full-time pass rusher. We've talked about one of Jaylon's biggest strengths being a blitzer/pass rusher in certain situations, but I think Leighton Vander Esch's return can help him return to more of that role. They seem to complement each other well when both are on the field.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Who Stands To Get More Playing Time?

We seem to be purging our defense of our disappointing defenders. Is it time to pull up our young practice squad players and let them show their stuff? 
news

Mailbag: More Trades Coming? Pass For McCarthy?

Do you see the front office trading any other players for draft picks before the upcoming trade deadline?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Concern Moving Forward?

Watching a completely disjointed, dysfunctional and disorganized performance yet again, what's the single biggest concern for the remainder of this season?
news

Mailbag: Another Option At Safety?

We've been talking about the safety position since training camp and we're seeing a rotation there next to Xavier Woods. What about Reggie Robinson?
news

Mailbag: Challenges For Teams With New Staffs?

It may well be fair, but can you compare it to other teams that have also changed coaches/schemes this offseason to help us gauge how much of the struggles might be reasonably attributed to that factor?
news

Mailbag: Assessing The Defense After Six Games?

After six games this season, the Cowboys' defense has now given up 20, 39, 38, 49, 34 and 38 points. Is this a bad scheme for the personnel, lack of talent, poor coaching, or all of the above? 
news

Mailbag: Whose Return Would Be Biggest?

Of those available to return to the active roster, which players must Dallas get back in the lineup in order to improve their play?
news

Mailbag: Early Impressions Of Tyler Biadasz?

How would you evaluate the play of Tyler Biadasz and is he the center of the future? 
news

Mailbag: Easiest Rookie Transitions? Outside Help? 

Can you really tell me there is no offensive lineman, defensive lineman, or safety out there that can be added today that couldn't also help this team immediately?
news

Mailbag: Contract Ramifications For Dak?

Do you think Dak Prescott's injury has cost him some money?
news

Mailbag: What's The Solution On The O-Line?

Would he be an improvement and get your best five guys out there? 

Advertising