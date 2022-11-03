Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

Nov 03, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Responsibility-for-Run-Defense-Struggles-hero

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense? – Mark Mumford/Wilmington, DE

Nick: Nah, I'm not going there with you. I don't think there's any part of this defense you can call "porous" at all. Ok, they rank 25th against the run and third against the pass. Overall, this defense ranks seventh in yards and third in points allowed. If you want to pick on the run defense, go ahead. And yes, they didn't get off the field against the Eagles when they needed to, and lost. Let's see if it becomes a problem down the road. But if you can't see what Chicago did in that last game, that's on you. The Bears opted to keep running, which is probably why they lost by 20. Yes, teams have had some success running, but it's not usually leading to points. And as for the playoff losses, I'd only really reference one game. Going back before Dan Quinn and Micah Parsons got here seems pointless.

Patrik: I do believe the Cowboys still need to get the run defense figured out, but I also believe the addition of Johnathan Hankins will help in a big way. He took 33 defensive reps for Dallas only five days after being traded from the Raiders and he excelled in the role of big-body nose tackle who doesn't loose in the phone booth. When there aren't key players lost to injury behind him – e.g., Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson (a key run-defender) – you'll probably see it begin to come together (along with the progression of Damone Clark). I don't place much concern over allowing the Bears to keep running the ball, and clock, in a blowout win because, to be frank, it wasn't going to change the outcome of the game. But, going forward, let's see how Hankins and a healthy defense looks against the run.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

news

Mailbag: Should Turpin Get More Offensive Snaps?

Why do you think KaVontae Turpin has not gotten any offensive snaps at wide receiver, as explosive as he can be and coming off the USFL season he had?

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

Advertising