Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Resting Starters? What's Up With The Run?

Jan 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Resting-Starters--What’s-Up-With-The-Run--hero
AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

If there's not a realistic chance the Cowboys can pull out of the four seed, should the team just give their starters a week off and prepare for the playoffs or play to win in order to find a rhythm? I'd hate to see a key player getting hurt in what looks to be a meaningless game. – JAMIE WILLIS / HURLEY, WI

Nick: When I try to figure out the playoff picture, I'd say there's not a realistic chance the Cowboys get the No. 2 seed. But getting to the 3 seed is possible. And with that, you never know if the 7 seed will upset the 2, which would put you away from Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round and at home once again – assuming the Cowboys can win the 4/5 game. All I'm saying is, getting to the 3 seed is possible and with that, I think I'd play my guess.

Rob: Just my opinion, but I would lean toward playing everybody and trying to sharpen things up. We've seen rust impact the past Cowboys teams and others that rested players in the season finale and/or got a bye. The short week adds a new wrinkle to this because players like Zeke and Tyron Smith have been banged up, and so there's a case for rest. But if there's still a chance to improve your seeding (and maybe more importantly, get some rhythm back playing) I think you do that.

With all the starters back on our offensive line, and teams playing their safeties deep, why are we struggling to run the ball? What's changed since the bye week? – LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

Nick: Hard to pinpoint just one or two things, but this team seems to struggle getting a hat-on-a-hat and knocking people off the ball. The names might be the same for the most part, but I don't think Zack, Tyron and La'el are the same as they were. And the interior linemen have had their issues blocking as well. Overall, you can't discredit the injuries to Zeke and Pollard but it starts up front. I don' think they've been as dominant lately.

Rob: Well, if we trace things back all the way to the bye week, they've seen more line movement from opposing defenses and that's been a challenge. Sunday they also had some positive runs called back by penalty. Arizona did a great job playing keep-away and building a second-half lead, limiting run chances. So, all of that. But overall it seems to go back to the first point: controlling the line of scrimmage with more consistency.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: A New Doomsday? Extension Options?

'Doomsday' is name we hold dear for the most fearsome defenses in Dallas Cowboys history. Has this defense raised itself to that standard? 
news

Mailbag: Getting Coaches To Stay In Dallas?

With no cap ramifications with a coaches salary, do you think it is possible that Jerry Jones can offer Dan Quinn a high enough salary to make him stay rather than accept a head coaching position elsewhere?
news

Mailbag: Playing For Seeding? Keeping Momentum?

In your opinion, was the victory against Washington a reflection of the Cowboys we should expect to see going forward or is it a reflection of the fact that they were playing a bad team?
news

Mailbag: Thoughts On Kelvin Joseph's First Start?

Kelvin Joseph seemed to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday night. What did you think of his performance against Washington? 
news

Mailbag: Who Else Should've Made The Pro Bowl?

All five of Cowboys Pro Bowlers are deserving but I felt like Jayron Kearse and Randy Gregory should've been there too. As good as this defense has been, I thought they should be on the list as well. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: Championship Defense? Play Calling?

I trust Dak, Kellen and company to work their way out of the apparent funk, do the Cowboys really even need much from their offense than eliminating turnovers if the defense simply continues to ascend? 
news

Mailbag: Regrading Last 2 Drafts? Future OT Option?

Josh Ball never seems to be mentioned when discussions of future offensive tackles are made, but has there been any evaluation of his talent to determine if he fits into future plans? 
news

Mailbag: Time To Worry About Zuerlein? Tiebreakers?

I'm not advocating to get rid of Greg Zuerlein because of his strong leg and he is pretty clutch when it comes to kicking field goals. Is there anything that you guys can see during practices? 
news

Mailbag: Trying More Screens? Signing A FA RB?

Am I oversimplifying it or is it fair to say the screen game is underutilized? 
news

Mailbag: FA Decisions? Where's The Deep Ball?

Do you think part of the problem with the offense is the lack of throwing the deep ball and stretching the defense? 
news

Mailbag: Future Outlook At Offensive Tackle?

I know it's early to think about the 2022 draft, but when will this team invest in a top 1-3 round pick on securing a real left tackle to reinforce that position? 
Advertising