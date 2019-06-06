Mailbag: Rico's Next Step; Late-Round Surprises?

What do you guys think it will take to get Rico Gathers on the field to see what he's really made of? It seems like every year he's been on the team it's "wait and see, he needs to work on blocking." Even with that it seems like he should have been used as a receiver, especially in the red zone last year. - DEVON DAVIDSON

Bryan: This will be Gathers' year to shine. The excuses of not knowing what he's doing due to lack of technique are all behind him now. He's either going to force his way onto this roster or he'll do it somewhere else.