Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?

Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason? – Chris Christensen /Simi Valley, CA

Nick: To me, the best coaches don't have just one style of offense. As an Arkansas Razorbacks fan, I always remember the 2006 season when they had a passing game guru – Guz Malhzan – to run this wide-open passing attack as the new OC. Well, he had an offense that included Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis. Guess what? They ran the ball – a lot. If you just do what you do – you're going to waste some great talent. Obviously, McCarthy will try to get a few more pieces in place, but I'd like to think he can make it work with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard as the core players, along with Dak, of course. I've always thought the top coaches have to build their scheme around their players instead of finding the right players for their scheme. I think McCarthy will have no problems doing that here.