Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?

Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason? – Chris Christensen /Simi Valley, CA
Nick: To me, the best coaches don't have just one style of offense. As an Arkansas Razorbacks fan, I always remember the 2006 season when they had a passing game guru – Guz Malhzan – to run this wide-open passing attack as the new OC. Well, he had an offense that included Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis. Guess what? They ran the ball – a lot. If you just do what you do – you're going to waste some great talent. Obviously, McCarthy will try to get a few more pieces in place, but I'd like to think he can make it work with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard as the core players, along with Dak, of course. I've always thought the top coaches have to build their scheme around their players instead of finding the right players for their scheme. I think McCarthy will have no problems doing that here.
Mickey: Well, it's not like McCarthy is going to reinvent the wheel taking over the offense with the help of Brian Shottenheimer. Remember, its football, not splitting the atom. My guess is McCarthy will add a few things, make a few alterations, but for the most part don't think he will drastically change an offense that for the past four years has been averaging 27.7 points a game. And as for the personnel, the Cowboys sure need to make some additions at the wide receiver position no matter what offense they are running. First, Michael Gallup needs to step up now that he will be further removed from his ACL repair. We know Noah Brown is an unrestricted free agent, as is T.Y. Hilton, and either in the draft or free agency the Cowboys need to cover themselves in case Jalen Tolbert and/or Simi Fehoko don't make a huge jump competing for snaps.