Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?

Patrik: I love this question, mostly because it's one not many consider when asking the Cowboys to sell out to stop the run. If they were to do that, they'd give up exponentially more in the air and, ultimately, gas their pass rushers. The best way to balance it all is to throw another big-body nose tackle into the mix – e.g., Johnathan Hankins – and to play him alongside Quinton Bohanna at times to delete interior runs altogether. From there, ask one of your LBs to seal an edge and use one of your three safeties (Donovan Wilson) to crash down on the other – effectively keeping your pass rush/pass defense intact while also negating the opponent's rushing attack.