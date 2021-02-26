Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Salary Cap Refresher Before Free Agency?

Feb 26, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Nick Eatman
Mailbag-A-Salary-Cap-Refresher-Before-Free-Agency-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The more I read, the more I'm confused by the salary cap, restructuring contracts, dead money, etc. Pardon my ignorance, but when a player retires, like Travis Frederick, why are the Cowboys still on the hook for $6 million for the next two years?GERRY HEITMAN / CAMERON, TX

Rob: Glad you brought this up, Gerry, because contract restructures are a popular topic right now given the Cowboys' cap-space challenges. The dead money on the cap after Frederick's retirement (roughly $11 million spread out over two years) results from a previous restructure of his contract. In the short term, a restructure creates cap relief by reducing a player's base salary and making a large part of it signing bonus money. On the back end, it means the player's cap number will balloon in future years. Same thing happened after Tony Romo was released – the Cowboys had to eat millions in dead money for a couple years. Restructures help teams create space without having to cut players, but there's also a long-term catch to a certain extent.

Nick: Technically you're not wrong. The Cowboys could've tried to recoup some of Frederick's signing bonus and lowered the cap charge. Had the decision to retire been with difficult circumstances, perhaps they would've done that. But in this situation, the Cowboys decided against doing that and will absorb the cap hit for two seasons.

I just read Mickey's post about Dak's contract talks. Why would the Cowboys use the exclusive franchise tag on Dak if no deal by March 9? Wouldn't it make sense to use the non-exclusive tag allowing Dak and his team to hear other team's opinions of his value? Could this strategy help Dak and the Cowboys find a common ground?BRIAN SAMBIRSKY / SPRING, TX

Rob: We've gotten a lot of questions about this lately, and I appreciate that fans are looking for solutions. But I'll answer the question with a question: on a contract of this magnitude, why would you want to put the financials in the hands of another team? I get that negotiations haven't gotten anywhere to this point, but that doesn't mean zero progress has been made over the last couple years. There are some sticking points, obviously. But if you want to finalize a deal – and the Cowboys do – why open it up to a third-party negotiator potentially dictating the terms, especially given the precarious nature of the salary cap this year?

Nick: Again, just like the previous question, you're not wrong in your thinking. The Cowboys could do that if that's what they really wanted. If they wanted to somehow gauge the market that Dak might get, then that's one way to do it and let him field offers. But the Cowboys still want to get a deal done. That's still the plan and because of that, tagging him with anything other than the exclusive tag just shows that maybe the Cowboys have thoughts of going in a different direction. And that's not where I believe the situation to be. If they tagged him that way, I think it'll create a bad blood between the two sides that isn't there right now.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Other Possible Franchise Tag Candidates?

If the Cowboys are able to come to a long-term agreement with Dak Prescott prior to the March 9 franchise tag deadline, do you see them using the tag on anyone else?
news

Mailbag: One Move To Upgrade The Entire Defense?

Are we dismissing the pros of drafting a big defensive tackle in the first round too quickly?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Franchise Tag Window?

If the Cowboys and Dak Prescott do not reach a deal by March 9 and the team applies the franchise tag, can another team still sign him to a contract offer if they are willing to give up two first-round picks?
news

Mailbag: Fix The Offense To Fix The Defense? 

Doesn't it make sense to draft the best offensive tackle available and then start drafting to fill gaps on the defense? 
news

Mailbag: Good To Get Wentz Out Of The Division?

So, knowing we will have to face the Eagles twice a year every year, are we better off having to face Jalen Hurts, or Carson Wentz? 
news

Mailbag: What If Dak Isn't Signed By Draft Day?

Worst-case scenario: Cowboys are on the clock, Dak hasn't signed his franchise tag, the two top corners are gone but Trey Lance and Mac Jones are still there. What would you do? 
news

Mailbag: Enough Cap Space To Add Veteran DT?

Although he's had back to back injured seasons, he's a load when healthy. Also, we are still trying to sign Dak so we can't break the bank for anyone right now. Your thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: Knight & Steele's Development?

Have they shown enough improvement and grit to compete for backup positions or even starting positions if Smith and/or Collins have suboptimal outcomes from their surgeries?
news

Mailbag: Interest In J.J. Watt?

I think J.J. Watt would be a great fit for our defense. Do you see Jerry signing him? 
news

Mailbag: Will The NFC East Be More Competitive?

I know it is early, but do you see the NFL East pulling itself out of the bottom of the heap and each team contending successfully with the rest of the league this coming season? 
news

Mailbag: Underrated Part Of Randy Gregory's Game?

One thing I noticed about Randy Gregory last season, and even before he was suspended in 2019, is that he is a very good run defender at his position. Why do people only talk about his pass rushing skills? 
Advertising