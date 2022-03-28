Mailbag: Should CeeDee Return Punts As No. 1 WR? 

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, do we see less or perhaps none of CeeDee Lamb on punt returns due to risk of injury? — MICHAEL BELLIOTTI / WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

Nick: I would say the Cowboys will probably move on from that because he's not only the No. 1 receiver, but truth be told, he hasn't really been that electric in that area. He hasn't been bad at all and occasionally had a big return here and there, but this seems like a spot where the Cowboys might want to address this in the draft. I'm not saying to take a punt returner, but I do think they need a shifty, quick, slot receiver type of player and those guys traditionally have experience returning punts as well.

Rob: That's a fair question because Lamb is the No. 1 receiver now. But if Lamb isn't on punt returns, the Cowboys have not one but two returners to replace this offseason. (Lamb and Cedrick Wilson combined for 25 of the Cowboys' 28 punt returns last year.) There's always risk involved back there, but it wouldn't surprise me if Lamb is still a part-time returner in situations where there's room to make something happen. I mean, he had just 14 all of last season (less than one per game).

Simi Fehoko showed some big play potential in college but languished on the bench his first year behind the great receiver depth of the Cowboys. Any talk of his potential to play a role in making the team and filling one of the holes in their wide receiver group? — DAVE STENFORT / SAN JOSE, CA

Nick: He's a candidate for one of the players that needs to step up. I'd imagine he'll get plenty of options this offseason with Gallup out and James Washington and this year's rookies learning the offense. But like anyone, he'll have to show it on the field. He really never flashed much to us in training camp and when the season came, it's hard to watch what he's doing with the practices being closed. So if he made a lot of progress, it wasn't visible to us. Guys usually make a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2 and let's see if Fehoko will do that.