Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham? 

Nov 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Should-Cowboys-Pursue-Odell-Beckham-hero
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.? Is he even ready to play and do you think he'd be able to make a huge difference? — Clayton T. Mullins / San Angelo, Texas

Patrik: Nobody can deny the skill set of OBJ, but it's also true that there's something to be said for the fact he's coming from a second torn ACL; and what would now be on the back end of a season. For those who believed Michael Gallup would need time to find top form, apply that same reasoning (and then some) to the 30-year-old Beckham, Jr. - and in an offense that would see him splitting targets with Gallup, Lamb, Brown and the TE trio. If he's willing to accept a role smaller than he saw in LA (or NYG), it could definitely work, but (again) I struggle to see him firing on all cylinders right out of the gate.

Nick: While I'm usually skeptical of things like this, I'm not totally dismissing it. And it's not because it's being reported, it's because the Cowboys seemingly have interest in a lot of receivers. Apparently, they tried to land a few veterans before the trade deadline. So now there's a high-profile guy that is close to being ready and he's on the market. Now, that being said, I wonder how much he can immediately contribute. That's not because of the injury, it's just not easy for any receiver to step into an offense and make a difference. But, Amari Cooper did and OBJ did with the Rams. This guy is a freak and if he's close to being what he was, it would be an interesting move. I'd be for it.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Ever A Rookie Class Like This?

I'm amazed at this rookie class. Have you ever seen this before?

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

Advertising