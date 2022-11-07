Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham? 

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.? Is he even ready to play and do you think he'd be able to make a huge difference? — Clayton T. Mullins / San Angelo, Texas

Patrik: Nobody can deny the skill set of OBJ, but it's also true that there's something to be said for the fact he's coming from a second torn ACL; and what would now be on the back end of a season. For those who believed Michael Gallup would need time to find top form, apply that same reasoning (and then some) to the 30-year-old Beckham, Jr. - and in an offense that would see him splitting targets with Gallup, Lamb, Brown and the TE trio. If he's willing to accept a role smaller than he saw in LA (or NYG), it could definitely work, but (again) I struggle to see him firing on all cylinders right out of the gate.