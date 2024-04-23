Mailbag: Should Cowboys trade down?

Given the many holes the Cowboys need to fill on the roster, do you think the team needs to trade down in the draft to get extra picks? – Rob Riggieri/Rutland, MA

Nick Eatman: While this seems obvious to some, it's worth reiterating how trades actually work. So many times, I hear people say that the Cowboys should trade up or trade down or trade for this guy or that guy. Just as long as everyone realizes that trades have to be agreed upon on both sides. I'm sure everyone knows that but they sometimes forget. I do remember hearing that two years ago when they drafted No. 24 and there were a lot of fans asking why they "reached" for Tyler Smith when they could've gotten him in the second round. Fans suggested they should've just traded out of the pick. Well, it doesn't always work that way if no one is offering a deal. Sometimes teams would entertain it but that doesn't mean you're going to get the picks on the back end that make sense. But in a perfect world, if the Cowboys are sitting at No. 24 and they've got 5-6 players they could take there and someone is trying to move up for that pick and willing to give you a third-round pick or maybe a fourth and fifth, then yes I'd consider it for sure. The Cowboys need more picks but they also need good players to help right now. So moving too far down is a risk as well. If the right trade is available, yes the Cowboys should consider it, and knowing Jerry, he will.