Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Should K.C. Be Seen As Favorites?

Nov 18, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Should-K.C.-Be-Seen-As-Favorites--hero
AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance

The Chiefs are undoubtedly a talented team that could very easily beat us. That being said, looking at the records and the ups and downs of the Chiefs season, I'm a little confused as to why we are being considered the underdog in this one. Your thoughts? – ADAM SMITH / LITTLE ROCK, AR

David: I mean, the early lines I'm seeing have the Chiefs favored by 2.5 points. So when you consider that homefield advantage is traditionally valued at three points, I hardly see the Cowboys as a true underdog. This feels mostly like a tossup. But the Chiefs are at home, and despite their struggles they are still a team that has been to two-straight Super Bowls that also employs an NFL MVP quarterback. The Cowboys are off to a great start, but you've got to win games like this to start flipping those types of narratives. This is a huge opportunity.

Rob: The Chiefs have the home-field advantage and the resume. They also bounced back Sunday with a 41-point performance against a good team. That's why. The Cowboys have been the more consistent team so far based on the stats and the records. But this will be their toughest challenge of the season, in my opinion, because of Pat Mahomes' ability to make plays anywhere on the field. The Dallas defense just played their best game yet, so it's a fun matchup.

Have the Cowboys ever had a group of free agents that have had this much of an impact on the team and outcome in games as the ones they signed this year? – MICHAEL SHAFER / SPARKS, NV

David: Not in the time I've been here. Granted, that's only nine seasons, but the track record over the past decade speaks for itself – in a bad way. Jeremy Mincey and Terrell McClain come to mind as solid free agency additions, but for the most part the guys they've signed in the spring haven't delivered in the fall. What we've been seeing from Jayron Kearse, Carlos Watkins, Bryan Anger and others has been a refreshing change of pace.

Rob: That's a good question. This year's group is up there. Ken Hamlin and Leonard Davis had a big impact on the 2007 team that won 13 games. So did Gerald Sensabaugh and Keith Brooking in 2009. But this year, the club did a great job of identifying players who fit specific roles in Dan Quinn's defense, especially. The best example is Jayron Kearse and the versatility and leadership he's providing. He has been an incredible addition.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: When Are The Injured D-Linemen Back?

When are DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory due back and what are your expectations for this defense when we get everyone on the field again?
news

Mailbag: Time To Make A Move At Left Guard?

It seems pretty obvious that Connor Williams is the weak link on the offensive line. Would you give Connor McGovern a shot at left guard? 
news

Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE

Is Leighton Vander Esch making impact plays that we miss because all eyes are on Micah Parsons, and is he playing his way to a second contract with the Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: Putting The Denver Game In Perspective?

Do you think that the loss to the Broncos is a blessing in disguise?
news

Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers? 

It seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this? 
news

Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle? 

What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?

I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
news

Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?

If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe? 
news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
Advertising