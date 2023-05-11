Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Nick Eatman: I've gone back and forth on this one over the last few years, starting out with the idea that it's better for him to play a little bit of both, to keep the offenses guessing somewhat. Then again, the great pass-rushers seem to be a problem for all teams, no matter where they line up. I think I've changed my tune now to simply finding the ways to get him on the field - and keep him on the field - the longest. As a pass rusher, you have to take a few more plays off than you would as a linebacker. But still, it comes down to making him the most effective. And it doesn't matter who else is playing defensive end and who else is there at linebacker. This is all about Micah Parsons, because no one else is remotely close to his skill-set. So the Cowboys have to figure this out this year - how to get Parsons on the field and effective. If that means he's a full-time rusher, then put him there. But Dan Quinn and this defense has to also figure out ways to keep teams - the Eagles especially - from neutralizing him and making him a non-factor. Keeping him in the mix for the majority of the games, that's the role Parsons needs to play.