Mailbag: Simi Fehoko Standing Out In Camp?

How has Simi Fehoko looked in training camp thus far? When I see his movement, he reminds me of Miles Austin. He has the speed and he catches the ball well. I'm hoping to really see him step up with James Washington sidelined. Is my comparison accurate or is the coaching staff not as high on him as I am? — ALEX BROVERMAN / STATEN ISLAND, NY

Patrik: I really, really like what I'm seeing from Fehoko - entering camp as one of the more unheralded young receivers who has taken advantage of most of the opportunities thrown his way. Yes, there is rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to contend with, as well as other talented upstarts - e.g., T.J. Vasher, Dennis Houston, KaVontae Turpin - but it's now become habitual for Fehoko to make at least one eye-opening grab every day. He belongs in the WR conversation and, in my eyes, has now overtaken one or two others whose name isn't CeeDee Lamb.