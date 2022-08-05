Mailbag: Simi Fehoko Standing Out In Camp?

How has Simi Fehoko looked in training camp thus far? When I see his movement, he reminds me of Miles Austin. He has the speed and he catches the ball well. I'm hoping to really see him step up with James Washington sidelined. Is my comparison accurate or is the coaching staff not as high on him as I am? — ALEX BROVERMAN / STATEN ISLAND, NY
Patrik: I really, really like what I'm seeing from Fehoko - entering camp as one of the more unheralded young receivers who has taken advantage of most of the opportunities thrown his way. Yes, there is rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to contend with, as well as other talented upstarts - e.g., T.J. Vasher, Dennis Houston, KaVontae Turpin - but it's now become habitual for Fehoko to make at least one eye-opening grab every day. He belongs in the WR conversation and, in my eyes, has now overtaken one or two others whose name isn't CeeDee Lamb.
Rob: I can see that comparison from the standpoint that Miles Austin had great size and speed, great natural ability. Fehoko does, too. And like Austin, he was primarily a deep-threat receiver when he came into the league. Austin rounded out his game over time and that's what Fehoko will look to do. I thought Thursday was arguably his best practice yet, at least in terms of splash plays. He beat Trevon Diggs deep for a touchdown in one-on-ones – granted, that drill favors receivers because there's no pass rush – and he would've had a touchdown in team work if not for a last-second tip deflection by Jourdan Lewis.