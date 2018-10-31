Mailbag: TE Rotation; Creating Interceptions

We are currently tied with three teams for second fewest turnovers in the league. I have for many years watched our DB's not locating the ball, but rather playing the receiver. What is you all's take on what can be done to get more interceptions going forward? - ERIC HARRIS / CHARLOTTE, NE

Bryan: I don't have a great answer here because everywhere that I have been in my career, pass rush has given you opportunity to get interceptions but that hasn't been the case here. I don't think technique is the problem. I believe it's more about the quarterbacks they've played. With the exception of Deshaun Watson, they've played veteran guys that just haven't made mistakes.

Rob: I agree with Bryan. But I also think if you look at the team's two picks this season by Jourdan Lewis and Jeff Heath, both were poorly thrown passes resulting from pressure. And the Cowboys were either tied (Houston) or had a big lead (Jacksonville). If they can build more leads, the defensive line can tee off more.

---

Just a gut feeling, but I think the Cowboys are gonna pare down the use of multiple tight ends as well. I think over the second half of the season we'll see more of Geoff Swaim and Dalton Schultz and less of Rico Gathers and Blake Jarwin. Your thoughts? - REUBEN JOHNSON / MT JULIET, TN

Bryan: I don't believe so. The simplest throws that Dak Prescott can make are to these tight ends. I am not saying they're going to be 13 personnel crazy, but with the development of Schultz and Gathers there is a reason to use them more.