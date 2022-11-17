Mailbag: Teams Know How to Beat Cowboys?

Does every team in the NFL now know how to beat the Cowboys? Run the ball, which isn't difficult against us, and mix in play-action later. Tell me again how elite this defense is? – Bryce Utz / Moline, IL

Patrik: Kinda hard to see a game like the one from Week 10 and still want to use the word "elite" but, truth is, you can if you apply it the right way. It's as you said: play action. I contend that the Cowboys not only have the best pass rush in the league, but also one of the best secondaries (also becauseof the pass rush), but if you keep allowing teams to establish the run it'll cost you on the back end – seeing as you have to start selling out to stop the run and then come play-action passes that go flying over your head to speedsters like Christian Watson. And so it goes, for me, that the pass rush is elite and so is the secondary, but until the LB corps gets better at sealing the edges against the run it'll continue to be a defense that wildly effective in one area and wildly ineffective in the other, and the latter could continually undermine the former.