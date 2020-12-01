Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: The Future At The TE Position?

Dec 01, 2020 at 09:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by DallasCowboys.comNick Eatman & David Helman
Mailbag-The-Future-At-The-TE-Position-hero

Do you see a starting tight end competition next offseason between Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz? Or do you not see this forming, as the coaching staff will begin utilizing both as weapons in two tight end sets? — ERIC WHITE / WEST JORDAN, UT

Nick: I don't see a competition there. They've paid Jarwin to be the starter and I really don't think Schultz has done enough to open it up into a real competition. But don't forget, most teams use two tight ends on a regular basis. Blake Bell is a free agent after the season after signing just a one-year deal. It wouldn't surprise me if he's not back in 2021 and the Cowboys perhaps draft one that can block and just use both Jarwin and Schultz as primary pass-catchers.

David: I don't think it needs to be thought of as a competition. The Cowboys have run 130 snaps of 12 personnel this season, so clearly there's plenty of opportunity for multiple tight ends to have a role. On top of that, you can rotate your starter if need be. Rather than worry about a starter, I just think it's very encouraging that this team seems to have found and developed multiple tight ends that are worth being excited about.

Why doesn't C.J. Goodwin get some reps at corner with so many injuries? I recall he did OK in 2018-19 preseason games and he has consistently performed well on special teams and has speed and size. — BILL CONWAY / PALM SPRINGS, CA

Nick: I think Goodwin is considered a really good athlete, but not one who has the ball-skills and instincts to play defense. He was a receiver in college and so with his top-end speed, there's a place for him in the NFL. It's just not really a cornerback. That's what he's listed at, but I don't think he's really played there much. But he's definitely a special teams ace and he's one of the best in the league at that.

David: Without trying to throw shade at C.J., I remember things somewhat differently. I also remember having conversations during training camp about why he brought up the bottom of the depth chart. I'm not trying to knock the guy. He's a fantastic special teamer and a valuable member of the roster. He's also a seventh-year vet who isn't noted for his coverage ability. I'm fine with those reps going toward younger players.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: The 4th-Down Decisions; Zack's Impact?

Can you shed some light on the decision process involved with those plays?
news

Mailbag: Why Wasn't Donovan Wilson Starting?

Why did it take the coaching staff so long to give Donovan Wilson a starting job? 
news

Mailbag: Finding More Success In The Red Zone?

With the weapons this team has this year and over the last few, do you see this as more of a play-calling or personnel issue rather than just stout defense? 
news

Mailbag: Solving The Turnovers Problem?

They say they are going to focus on getting more turnovers and it never happens, but why can't they figure this out?
news

Mailbag: Outlook For The Rest Of The Season?

Should we try out the new guys the rest of the season to evaluate, or keep trying to salvage this season? 
news

Mailbag: Who Has The Edge In The NFC East?

This didn't seem possible a month ago, but the Cowboys actually still have a chance at the NFC East title despite the 2-7 start. Which team has the edge in the division, if anyone?
news

Mailbag: How Is Dak's Recovery Going?

How is Dak doing after his ankle surgery?
news

Mailbag: Mulling Options Along The O-Line

Am I alone in thinking Connor Williams is not strong enough to play left guard? 
news

Mailbag: Are You Buying The Dak Support?

With a top 5 pick, wouldn't you have to consider taking a QB and using the savings from Dak's extension to rebuild the defense?
news

Mailbag: Consider Drafting OT With Top Pick?

What's your take on adding another DE to the line? Takk McKinley was just waived by Atlanta, should the Cowboys consider it?
news

Mailbag: Trying Out Some Younger LBs?

With Joe Thomas being hurt and Jaylon Smith taking a step back this year and coming up with costly penalties at the worst times, do you see the Cowboys playing Francis Bernard at all?

Advertising