Mailbag: The Most Talented Team In The League?

Jun 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
I read the great Gil Brandt's article on NFL.com about the 10 most talented teams, and he's got the Cowboys ranked second behind only the Eagles. What are your thoughts on the list and that NFC East battle we've got ahead? - MATTHEW K / PLANO, TX

Rob: It's an intriguing list by Mr. Brandt. What stood out to me was the All-NFC top four: Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, Rams. This conference is stacked. The first priority is the division, though, and I do think the Eagles and a healthy Carson Wentz are the primary threat to the Cowboys. I won't argue that the Cowboys should be somewhere in the top 10 because their two main offseason additions, Randall Cobb and Robert Quinn, have Pro Bowl credentials and enhance a roster already full of young talent.

David: With all due respect to the great Gil Brandt and to the Cowboys' personnel department, offseason lists are mainly written to drum up conversation during down months. I don't think it's a coincidence that the top two names on the list are widely popular teams with massive fanbases. Having said that, it seems pretty obvious to me that the NFC East is a two-team race this year. Dallas and Philadelphia both have good enough rosters to make deep playoff runs, and there definitely isn't a ton of separation between them. I can't wait to watch them fight it out.

---

With so many undrafted free agents that look good, and the veterans you're really coming on, if you had one draft pick that you would think would not make the team who would it be? - PAUL MCCULLOUGH / BURLESON, TX

Rob: You can argue any of the sixth- and seventh-round picks simply due to this roster's depth. I'll say Jalen Jelks has a particularly uphill climb – not so much because he was the final draft pick, but because he's one of 16 defensive linemen vying for probably 10 spots. The core of last year's line is back, aside from Randy Gregory's indefinite suspension. But Jelks is someone to watch in Oxnard. He's an explosive player off the edge.

David: On a roster this deep, it's not going to be easy for a lot of these draft picks. Conventional wisdom says that guys drafted in rounds 1-4 are safe during their rookie years, so I think Trysten Hill, Connor McGovern and Tony Pollard are safe. After that, I don't think there are any guarantees. Among those late-round picks, I think Mike Jackson and Mike Weber are the best bets to make the team because of the positions they play. But I'm definitely not confident about that.

