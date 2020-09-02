Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch

Sep 02, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-The-Return-Of-Leighton-Vander-Esch-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

I've seen and read a lot of good things about Jaylon Smith in practice. How has Leighton Vander Esch looked in training camp and do you think the move to middle linebacker will make a big difference, or are we reading too much into that position switch? — MATTHEW K / DALLAS, TX

David: It's hard to evaluate linebackers in practice, because so much of the job revolves around tackling — which you aren't allowed to do in training camp. That said, I think Leighton has looked wonderful. He practices with the same type of intensity as Sean Lee, and he certainly seems to have a good handle on his assignments. He looks good in coverage, as well. I've seen him break up at least six or seven passes during camp.

Jonny: I think the move to middle linebacker might have more to do with taking advantage of the possible versatility of Jaylon Smith playing on the outside. But a healthy Vander Esch in the middle of the field is definitely enticing. The guy just finds the ball and makes the tackle. Keeping him on the field and injury-free is one concern, but if you can accomplish that I think he's going to do a lot of good things for this defense.

How much do the coaches take into consideration their opponents' strengths and weaknesses to determine which positions to go long or short on with the 53-man roster? — GARET TANAKA / MAUI, HI

David: I'm not sure I follow the question, to be honest. There are 13 different opponents on the schedule, so I'm not sure it'd be a great idea to base your roster decisions around what one of them might bring to the table. The best bet is to solidify the most important positions with as much depth as possible. For my money, that'd be the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the secondary.

Jonny: There is so much to consider there. Hopefully, you're confident enough in your starters and rotation players to where those decisions are more based on what positions it would be most beneficial to have extra insurance in. Ideally, you aren't factoring a starter's weaknesses into who makes the final roster spot. Can you forecast where depth might be needed, and are there players deep on the roster at that position good enough to step into a role at some point in the season?

Related Content

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?

I know your observation time at camp has been limited this year, but I was wondering who was more impressive throughout training camp their rookie year, CeeDee or Dez Bryant? 
Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?
news

Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?

How would you compare the level of play so far in training camp to previous years? Do you see any drop off, rustiness or unpreparedness due to the pandemic? 
Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 
news

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 

With Greg the Leg looking good in camp so far, do you think this coaching staff will try the same strategy or be more aggressive to get better field position?
Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?
news

Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?

How's our local boy doing, Isaac Alarcon No. 60, in training camp?
Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?
news

Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?

If the season started today who do you have manning the secondary?
Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?
news

Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?

With the first two running back positions set in stone, what does the battle between our undrafted rookies look like? 
Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?
news

Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?

It looks like the stars might be finally lining up for Earl Thomas to get his wish and play for the Dallas Cowboys now that he's a free agent. But is he still coveted by the Boys and would he be a good fit? 
Mailbag: Who's Winning More, The WRs Or DBs?
news

Mailbag: Who's Winning More, The WRs Or DBs?

Can you discuss how the Cowboys' defensive backs have looked against all the offensive weapons? 
Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?
news

Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?

How has Ben DiNucci looked in camp so far? 
Mailbag: Still Top-Five Potential On Defense?
news

Mailbag: Still Top-Five Potential On Defense?

With the change in coaching staff and philosophies, do you think this team can be a top-five defense this year? 
Mailbag: What Has Changed With The New Staff?
news

Mailbag: What Has Changed With The New Staff?

With Mike McCarthy settling in as the new head coach, have you seen any differences from the last coaching staff in these first practices?

Advertising