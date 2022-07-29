Mailbag: The Stat-Line Schultz Needs For New Deal?

What type of season does Dalton Schultz need to have to secure a long-term deal with this organization? For me, it's less about putting up statistics and more so about being a top two or three target in this offense, making plays down the field, and serving as a plus blocker in the run game. What do you guys think? — DAVE LEAVITT / BOSTON, MA

Nick: He needs to be someone defenses are worried about. Right now, we haven't seen that a lot but to be fair, he's played in a system that included CeeDee, Amari and Michael Gallup. Right now, he could be the No. 2 option heading into the Tampa Bay game. Let's see how he does against schemes that will focus on stopping him. I'm really on the fence about that right now because a part of me thinks his numbers will trail off a bit, but then I think about the options for Dak and maybe Dalton will shine even more. But we're about to find out and I totally understand why the Cowboys wanted to wait before giving him a long-term deal. But the problem with that – if Schultz does ball out, the price tag will most certainly go up next year.