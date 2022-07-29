Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: The Stat-Line Schultz Needs For New Deal?

Jul 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--The-Stat-Line-Schultz-Needs-For-New-Deal-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

What type of season does Dalton Schultz need to have to secure a long-term deal with this organization? For me, it's less about putting up statistics and more so about being a top two or three target in this offense, making plays down the field, and serving as a plus blocker in the run game. What do you guys think? — DAVE LEAVITT / BOSTON, MA

Nick: He needs to be someone defenses are worried about. Right now, we haven't seen that a lot but to be fair, he's played in a system that included CeeDee, Amari and Michael Gallup. Right now, he could be the No. 2 option heading into the Tampa Bay game. Let's see how he does against schemes that will focus on stopping him. I'm really on the fence about that right now because a part of me thinks his numbers will trail off a bit, but then I think about the options for Dak and maybe Dalton will shine even more. But we're about to find out and I totally understand why the Cowboys wanted to wait before giving him a long-term deal. But the problem with that – if Schultz does ball out, the price tag will most certainly go up next year.

Kyle: It doesn't necessarily seem fair, but it would have to be a step up from what he produced over the last two seasons. Despite turning into a considerable red zone threat and reliable target for Dak Prescott, he is not a game changer at the tight end position. Schultz would have to join George Kittle and Travis Kelce by taking over games and giving defenses fits in order to receive a contract like they have. That's the biggest disconnect between the sides at the moment, and one that has to get decided. Schultz' side looks at the production, while Dallas believes that production can come from elsewhere for cheaper.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Comparing Sam Williams To Parsons?

Sam Williams and Micah Parsons had almost identical measurables at their combines. Do we expect to see Sam used as only an edge rusher or do we see Dan Quinn get creative with the disguises?

news

Mailbag: Your Choice For A Big-Name Free Agent?

There are still some big-name players on the market. Is there one you would like to see that happen with?

news

Mailbag: 3 Needs For A Deep Playoff Run?

For the Cowboys to get to the NFC Championship game this season, what do you think are the top three things that need to happen?

news

Mailbag: Best Position Battle In Training Camp?

Now that training camp is finally here, what's the biggest position battle that fans should be looking out for?

news

Mailbag: Scheming Against Exotic Blitzing Teams?

The game against the Broncos last year proved to be the blueprint on how to beat the Cowboys. What can the Cowboys do on offense to scheme against exotic blitzing teams?

news

Mailbag: Identifying The Potential "Trap Games"

When I look at the schedule, I always try to chalk up the "easy" wins, the games you don't have to really worry about. But which game like that do you think could be a trap?

news

Mailbag: How Markquese Bell Contributes in 2022?

I'm a Jersey guy, so I love seeing the positive updates for Markquese Bell. What is his realistic ceiling for this season?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Any Animosity From Schultz?

So with no deal in place between Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys, do you foresee any lingering animosity between the two sides this year?

news

Mailbag: Is More Tackles A Good Thing For Parsons?

I was noticing in your countdown the other day about Micah Parsons maybe getting more than just 64 tackles last year. Do you really think that's a good thing?

news

Mailbag: Has Zeke's Blocking Been Undervalued?

To me, Zeke's ability as a blocker is way undervalued. Do you agree, and why is that not of paramount value to the team?

news

Mailbag: Predicting This Year's Punt Returner?

I read that a bunch of candidates fielded punts during OTAs, but is there a favorite for the job at this point? And could CeeDee Lamb possibly do it again?

Advertising