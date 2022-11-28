Mailbag: Time to Answer Bill Parcells' Question?

Nick: I think last year should tell us everything we need to do about how the regular season works with the playoffs. The Cowboys had a really good regular season and then it got into a matchup that wasn't favorable in the playoffs and lost – season over just like that. Could that happen this year? Of course, it could, especially since it's looking like they'll have to win three straight road games to make the Super Bowl. The Cowboys haven't three road games in the last 40 years. So, while this team looks better than last year and is probably the No. 2 team in the NFC, the fact they're still chasing the Eagles will make the climb even greater than last year. But I think this is a talented team that can beat anyone. They'll just have to prove they can do it on a consistent level if they're going to make that "serious run."