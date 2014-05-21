Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Two Unknowns Who Will Stand Out In 2014?

May 21, 2014 at 12:54 AM
Mailbag_052114_650.jpg



TRAVIS GAINEY
LEXINGTON, NC
The Cowboys signed a plethora of players this offseason, none of them were really big name players. Can you give us two you think will have regular playing time by the end of the season?

Nick: I don't think the Cowboys signed an abnormal amount of guys, relative to other years. You have to remember, most of the street free agents they added in January were released in favor of these rookie free agents. Still, I assume your question is in reference to players that might surprise with playing time. I see L'Damien Washington making the team and becoming a deep-ball threat. And although this team has like 24 defensive linemen, something tells me the undrafted free agent from Arizona State, Davon Coleman, has a spot somewhere. He's a high-motor guy who gets to the ball.

David: With Nick handling the rookie free agents, I figured I'd add a couple of veterans who joined the team this spring. Now, if you follow the team closely enough to be reading this mailbag, I assume you're well familiar with Jeremy Mincey and Amobi Okoye – one of them was a first-round pick, after all. But both players entered this organization without a lot of fanfare, and I imagine they both could have a significant impact on the defensive line this season – Mincey especially, as he has a good shot to start.

KENNETH PARKS
COLUMBIA, SC
Given DeVonte Holloman's experience playing safety, why not try him at weak side and move Bruce Carter to strong since he struggled in pass protection so much?

Nick:I think the Cowboys will probably look at every option possible when it comes to linebacker. Nothing seems safe right now, and that even [embedded_ad] includes Sean Lee's spot in the middle, although it's unlikely the Cowboys make a move there. But because of injuries to Lee, inconsistencies with Carter and Durant and the unknown with Wilber, Holloman and now rookie Anthony Hitchens, I think everything will be on the table. Holloman proved to me he is deserving of a larger role. Maybe that's the full-time nickel linebacker for now. Maybe it's a starting spot. But I think you're right in that he can play the weak side. Like the offensive line position, it'll come down to the best three guys on the field as the starters.  

David: Whether it's the rookie Will Smith, the veteran Durant or the promising youngster Holloman, I think it's clear the Cowboys plan to give Carter some competition this spring. It's hard to feel great about the position, because the one linebacker on the team who has proven he can consistently play at a high level, Lee, has injury issues. At the same time, it's got to be encouraging for the coaching staff to have so many bodies capable of competing for playing time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Can Lawrence help run defense at DT?

With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
news

Mailbag: Is Bland now in DPOY conversation?

At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Mailbag: Will McCarthy stay with hot hand?

Could we see a heavier reliance on the run game? Or do you think Mike McCarthy will continue with the hot hand and let Dak Prescott cook? 
news

Mailbag: Let Pollard be change-of-pace back?

Tony Pollard excelled when coming in as that change-of-pace back behind a bulldozer in Ezekiel Elliott. So why not use Rico Dowdle as that heavy hitter and let Pollard come in behind him to do what he does best? Or is it truly just the offensive line's play that hasn't allowed Pollard the gaps to hit?
news

Mailbag: Any concern about level of competition?

Are you concerned about the level of competition leading up to the Eagles rematch on Dec. 10? Any ideas on how we stay at a high level, regardless of the competition?
news

Mailbag: Was Parsons used differently against NYG?

Micah Parsons was a non-factor during the Giants game with zero sacks and zero tackles. Is there something we don't know or was he being used differently?
news

Mailbag: Are Terence Steele's struggles due to ACL?

Is Terence Steele perhaps still hampered by his ACL injury from last December? 
news

Mailbag: Will we see changes at receiver?

Given the lack of production behind CeeDee Lamb, do the Cowboys feel changes are needed at the position? What can be done? 
news

Mailbag: Does penalty reputation hurt Cowboys?

I know that the NFL mantra is that the officials "call 'em as they see 'em," but have the Cowboys acquired a reputation for committing penalties such that the referees look harder when it involves Dallas? 
news

Mailbag: Right target selections at crucial points?

What do you make of Dak Prescott going to secondary receivers like Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker at crucial points in the game? 
news

Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?

There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw? 
news

Mailbag: What changed with O-line vs. Rams?

After a horrific start and a game-ending injury to Chuma Edoga, the offensive line not only survived, but flourished against the Rams. What happened here?
Advertising