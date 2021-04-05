Mailbag

Mailbag: Underrated Free Agent Signing?

Apr 05, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Jonny Auping
We've heard a lot about the Cowboys' additions on defense, but what are your thoughts on Ty Nsekhe at offensive tackle? Does his arrival make you feel less inclined to spend a high draft pick on tackle depth? —MICHAEL SMITH / DALLAS, TX

Rob: Ty Nsekhe has been a solid fill-in starter for Buffalo and Washington in the past. The Cowboys probably did upgrade the swing tackle spot, especially considering that Cam Erving missed 10 games due to injury last year. Signing Nsekhe does cover the Cowboys depth-wise before the draft. I certainly don't think you can rule out tackle at some point on draft weekend, but Tyron Smith and La'el Collins appear to be coming along well with their injury rehab and it's pretty clear that defense should still be a priority.

Jonny: It does not make me confident enough not to draft an OT. I still think that's the right move for the No. 10 pick because a future All-Pro at that position is invaluable and depth issues at the position would derail an otherwise dominant offense. Nsekhe will hopefully be a contributor, but I don't know what about his career would make you feel confident in him starting at left tackle.

In the 90's, the Cowboys' identity was the Triplets and the offense. In the 70's it was primarily the Doomsday defense. What is this team's identity for the upcoming season? know this sounds cliché, but if they find who they want to be as a team and execute that, then the possibilities could be one heck of a season. — RICHEY JOHNSTON / ROWLETT, TX

Rob: At full strength, it's the offense. Before Dak Prescott's injury, they showed they were capable of scoring 30-plus points on anybody if they don't turn it over. The defense led the league in takeaways down the stretch, so that's something to build on moving forward, and that's why Mike McCarthy doesn't want a complete overhaul of the defense. But the identity on defense used to be pretty stout against the run, and they have to get back to that in order to make serious improvement.

Jonny: Ideally their identity will be an offense that leads the league in scoring. They have an MVP-caliber quarterback with tons of weapons and two running backs who should be able to hold on to leads. Their identity should be that they're a blast to watch play.

