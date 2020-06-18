Mailbag

Presented by

Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 10:00 AM

Mailbag: Updating Players' Health Status?

DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag Nick Eatman  &  David Helman
Mailbag-Updating-Players’-Health-Status-hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

Zeke and others have tested positive. Why no update on here from the team about how they're dealing with this?— WILLIAM TROMPETER / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Nick: Usually, updates from the team regarding health/injury issues for the players are for playing purposes. If someone can't make it to Sunday's game for any reason, then obviously it's worth noting. But this is new territory for all teams. There are laws, although not always clearly defined, that protect players from having their status revealed. In this case, Zeke is a high profiled player and his agent decided to confirm reports about his client. But the Cowboys have yet to even get players back into the facility. This isn't the time to be revealing the health status of their players. But that time will come.

David: Our story on Monday stated pretty clearly that privacy laws prevent the organization from publicly discussing the health of their players. It's important to remember that players aren't allowed back to the facility yet, so Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID right now has nothing to do with their protocols. That said, it's a pretty timely reminder of the type of vigilance that will be required by teams all over the league once work does resume. Fortunately, we've heard from Zeke's agent and his mother that he's feeling fine, so that's good news at the very least.

I read recently that the tight end position would be the Cowboys' biggest position of need and I would tend to agree with that assessment. If so and with Delanie Walker still a free agent; wouldn't he adequately fill that need and if so why not sign him?— JOHN WALKER / AUSTIN, TX

Nick: Not sure what you read or from where, but the Cowboys don't agree. They signed Jarwin to take over as the starter and signed Blake Bell as a solid No. 2 player to help as a blocker. They didn't address the position in the draft. And if the Cowboys really wanted to sign a veteran tight end whose best days are behind him, they probably would've just re-signed the future Hall of Famer who was in the building and wanted to stay on the team.

David: If I haven't made it clear by now, I'd like to state one more time that I'm a firm believer in Blake Jarwin. I think he's going to bring a really exciting element to the offense. If it doesn't work out, I'd rather just address the issue in next year's draft than sign a veteran who is only going to eat into Jarwin's playing time.

Related Content

Mailbag: Are People Forgetting About Zuerlein?
news

Mailbag: Are People Forgetting About Zuerlein?

Is there a chance at the end of the year that we're discussing John Fassel and Greg Zuerlein as the best free agent additions from the offseason?
Mailbag: How Does Lack Of Practice Time Figure?
news

Mailbag: How Does Lack Of Practice Time Figure?

In your opinion, will the lack of minicamps and all that is being prohibited by COVID-19 rules be concerning by adding more risk of injury? 
Mailbag: Blitzing More Under Mike Nolan?
news

Mailbag: Blitzing More Under Mike Nolan?

Could we see a lot more of third down pressure, possibly all out blitzes, to force mistakes and turnovers or at least a quick throw away instead?
Mailbag: Faster Start For Offense Or Defense?
news

Mailbag: Faster Start For Offense Or Defense?

How long do you think it will take the Cowboys to catch up with established teams that lost the least number of players to free agency and have been working in the same system for several years with the same coaches? 
Mailbag: How Many Spots Will CeeDee Play?
news

Mailbag: How Many Spots Will CeeDee Play?

Is CeeDee Lamb going to be the primary punt returner for 2020?
Mailbag: Biggest Long-Term Roster Need?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Long-Term Roster Need?

Other than finding a bookend pass rusher opposite D-Law, what position has the biggest need as far as a long-term solution?
Mailbag: Comparisons To The Playmaker?
news

Mailbag: Comparisons To The Playmaker?

How does CeeDee compare to Michael when each were drafted? Any similarities?
Mailbag: Kellen Moore 2.0 Calling Plays?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore 2.0 Calling Plays?

With Kellen Moore going into his second year as the OC/play caller, what changes do you see happening in year 2 under a new head coach? Do you believe he can "take the next step?" 
Mailbag: How Do Retirement Cap Hits Work?
news

Mailbag: How Do Retirement Cap Hits Work?

I know we're loyal to him but with it being his decision and his alone, why do we have a cap hit?
Mailbag: Giving The Rookies A Leg Up?
news

Mailbag: Giving The Rookies A Leg Up?

With a new coaching staff and system being installed, does it level the playing field with the bottom of the roster rookies and veterans? 
Mailbag: Someone Suggested Trading Gallup?
news

Mailbag: Someone Suggested Trading Gallup?

What's the deal with Michael Gallup? Have the Cowboys given up on him or is he in the dog house? 

Advertising