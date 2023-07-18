Mailbag: Was this always the plan with Pollard?

Are you surprised Tony Pollard wasn't signed to a long-term contract? Was this the plan all along? If so, why? – Martin Williams/St. Louis, MO

Nick Eatman: Not surprised he didn't get a deal. Not sure if it was the plan all along but I'm pretty sure the Cowboys were expecting this. The entire running back position – across the league – is in a weird spot right now because the value for backs is not at the same level as they view themselves right now. I think if Pollard were to sign a long-term deal that was less than his $10.1 million franchise tag value, it might affect potential deals for other backs like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. Obviously, Pollard has to worry about himself first, but I do think the running backs and the agents might be sticking together on this one. To make sense of this, the Cowboys probably wanted to do a long-term deal that averaged way less than $10 million per season. Does that work for Pollard? Obviously not. That's why it makes sense for him to just play this year out and hope for the best.