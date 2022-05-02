Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Week 1 Rookies; Free Agent Continues? 

May 02, 2022 at 01:00 PM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Week-1-Rookies;-Free-Agent-Continues-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Give us your bold and wild predictions. Out of all the rookies, who will be starting (or high snap count) by Week 1? By Week 18? — ADAM VOLPE / WHITMAN, MA

Nick: I would think we all know Tyler Smith is going to be playing left guard. He's if not, that is a problem. The player after that who will likely get the most snaps is Jalen Tolbert. He enters a situation where he should get tons of reps, if he's ready for it. I would imagine he will be and would guess that he'll get some special teams play as well. I also expect John Ridgeway to get a lot of reps for a late fifth-round pick. But if we're being honest, Devin Harper might get more snaps than anyone because he could be a plug-and-play guy on special teams from the jump.

Rob: It's fair to hope/expect the top four picks Tyler Smith, Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson all play significant snaps as early as Week 1. I don't think you draft Smith in the first round without thinking he can start at left guard as a rookie and transition to left tackle down the road. Williams should be a big part of the edge rusher rotation right away. Maybe Tolbert can step into Cedrick Wilson's previous role as a super sub. The Cowboys played two tight ends about 25% of the snaps last year, according to Sharp Football Analysis, so there's opportunity for Ferguson to play a decent amount behind Dalton Schultz, especially if he can produce as a blocker.

Stephen Jones claimed the Cowboys were not done with adding veterans through free agency prior to the draft. With the uncertainty of Kelvin Joseph's situation and no blue-chip linebackers selected in the draft (at least available to play in 2022), should we expect Dallas to fish in those waters in the near future? — ROB RIGGIERI / RUTLAND, MA

Nick: I'll probably regret saying this, but I would think they're probably done making any significant moves. We might see something here and there, but I'm not anticipating anything like that, especially since they drafted their guard and swing tackle. The only position I could see this happening is wide receiver maybe another veteran.

Rob: I don't think they're necessarily done in free agency either, but there's a difference between filling out your roster and stopping progress. The Cowboys drafted a lot of players they hope can address needs right away. I mentioned the top four picks above, and it sounds like they think fifth-round defensive tackle John Ridgeway can provide some run-stuffing production at 320 pounds. Not sure if fifth-round offensive tackle Matt Waletzko pushes for the backup swing tackle job in year one, but the Cowboys sound satisfied with their candidates at that position. They're also not ruling out Damone Clark returning from spinal fusion surgery at some point this year. They don't view linebacker as much of a significant numbers need because they play so much three-safety with Jayron Kearse often in the box.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: "Is "Best Player Available" The Best Route?

If someone like Sauce Gardner, Nakobe Dean or Treylon Burks is there at the 24th pick, regardless of player projections, doesn't a top offensive lineman IMPROVE the Cowboys as a team more than any other place?

news

Mailbag: Drafting Competition For Backup QB Spot?

Is Cooper Rush a lock at the No. 2 quarterback spot? Do you think the Boys draft a quarterback in the later rounds to at least push Rush?

news

Mailbag: Most Important Cowboys Draft In Years?

Would you say this one is more important than any recent one with the departure of so many players and very minimum free agency signings so far?

news

Mailbag: Donovan Wilson? Touches For Pollard?

We've added our possible MVP in Jayron Kearse and a solid option in Malik Hooker and still say we need help at the position. Can he still be the answer at safety?

news

Mailbag: Adding Another Top WR? 5th Round Picks

It sounds like the Cowboys are ready to let CeeDee be their No. 1 WR but does that mean they wouldn't be interested in a trade for another wide receiver if the opportunity presented itself?

news

Mailbag: T.J. Vasher Update? Trade Back On Day 3?

I know T.J. Vasher is still on the roster. With Dallas losing Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson and having a glaring need at wide receiver, do you think he has a chance to make the roster?

news

Mailbag: Why Cut Niswander? Hope For Fehoko?

What's the story on Semi Fehoko, who was supposedly the fastest receiver on the roster?

news

Mailbag: CB Suddenly Now A Bigger Draft Need?

With the Kelvin Joseph situation/investigation going on, do you think this could change the Cowboys' approach in the first or second round?

news

Mailbag: Fair To Criticize Diggs' Coverage Skills?

What do you think is best: a lockdown corner who doesn't give up many yards or a corner who will give up yards but gets many turnovers?

news

Mailbag: Where Can Micah Make A 2nd-Year Jump?

Usually with good NFL players you see a solid to great second-year jump. What would a great second-year jump look like for Parsons' in both his stats and impact on the field? How much improvement do you see him having?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Turner? Ready For Year 2 Jump?

I was disappointed that the Cowboys were not able to re-sign Malik Turner. Do you see more opportunities for Simi Fehoko and Noah Brown, or the Cowboys using an early draft pick on a wide receiver?

Advertising