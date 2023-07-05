Mailbag: What All-In Moves Are Still Needed?

With all of the young talent (some of whom other teams will snatch up), looming big contracts and a defensive coordinator who other teams are just waiting to make their next head coach, is this a do or die year for the Cowboys? If so, what, if any, moves do you think they should make to go all-in for this year? _– Dan Flores/Crestview, FL

Mickey: When it's the Cowboys, it's a do-or-die year every year. There is no rebuilding, it's reloading. To me, they already went all in with the trades to pick up Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, two vital spots they needed to fill. Other than kicker and maybe another inexpensive veteran running back behind Tony Pollard, not sure what other positions are of such vital importance they need to make a huge expenditure to fill. Better time to ask that question will be the end of training camp once we know the health of this team.